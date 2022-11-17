TRAVERSE CITY — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist took big leads in urban areas downstate on Election Day. But their GOP opponent Tudor Dixon came out ahead in rural counties, especially those in Northern Michigan.
In a phone interview with the Record-Eagle Wednesday, Gilchrist, who was asked about that relationship with rural communities, said he and Whitmer are focused on “including every community in Michigan’s present and Michigan’s future.”
Gilchrist said he is passionate about encouraging entrepreneurs in rural areas, including those in Northern Michigan, to grow businesses and bring economic development to their communities.
In the next four years, the Whitmer administration will be looking to take that growth “to a new level,” he said.
“That is the thing I spend the most time on is working to figure out how we can support small businesses and people with ideas in our communities,” Gilchrist said.
Some of his ideas included increasing access to broadband internet, and continuing to invest in manufacturing jobs in the region. He specifically mentioned the new Gotion battery plant in Big Rapids, and expressed the hope they they can attract more companies to build plants in Northern Michigan.
As far as elaborating on how they intend to accomplish that for communities to the north of Big Rapids, Gilchrist did not offer any specifics. Instead, he said he would love to see economic development in every county.
Water Quality
While the emphasis on manufacturing in Northern Michigan may add jobs, environmental issues are associated with some industrial processes.
In recent years, per- and polyfluoroalkyls (PFAS), often referred to as “forever chemicals,” have been a growing concern for many communities. In Northern Michigan, these chemicals have been detected in groundwater, especially near airports and military bases, as well as in surface and drinking water.
Gilchrist praised Michigan’s response to the ongoing public health concern. The state has been among the leaders in setting standards for these chemicals, sometimes exceeding federal regulations.
He said the administration will “continue to make sure we can protect our people and protect our water,” both in cleaning up PFAS sites and holding the parties involved responsible.
But more recent recommendations from the Environmental Protection Agency suggest even some of Michigan’s standards may not be enough. In August, an EPA report determined there were no safe levels of exposure for two of the most common forms of PFAS — PFOS and PFOA.
In 2020, Michigan regulators adopted a 16 parts per trillion limit for PFOS and 8 parts per trillion limit for PFOA. If levels reached that threshold or higher, local and state officials would be required to take action.
Gilchrist said he was pleased to see the federal government was “catching up” to Michigan and that the Whitmer administration has long been pressing for more clearly defined national standards.
While the EPA report from earlier this year has no regulatory teeth, Gilchrist said the state would look at the more stringent recommendations to see if Michigan ought to tighten its standards further.
“I think that you can look forward to our departments and agencies — as well as the Legislature — really taking a hard look at what needs to be done here,” he said.
Juvenile Justice
One of Gilchrist’s roles that he’s been involved with over the course of his tenure as lieutenant governor is leading Michigan’s Task Force on Juvenile Justice.
As reported by the Record-Eagle in a previous series of stories, there is currently a statewide crisis in the juvenile justice system.
Family court administrators from Leelanau, Grand Traverse and Antrim counties all have confirmed that, once a juvenile enters the justice system, they have a difficult time finding placement for them in a mental health or detention facility.
Few options exist. In some cases, kids have had to be transported outside the state until a bed opens up for them in Michigan.
The task force was initially created so experts could look at “the different shapes and sizes and contours of the issue throughout the state,” Gilchrist said.
Since the task force adjourned in August, they have created a report with 32 recommendations about how to address these issues.
After those recommendations were released, Gilchrist said he wrote letters to the leaders of the state House and Senate judiciary committees asking for hearings on legislative steps to be taken next.
“This is a priority, certainly in Northern Michigan, but all across Michigan,” he said regarding the juvenile detention crisis. “We need to have this system be one that sets up young people to be successful, that couples accountability with positioning people for opportunity.”
Gilchrist’s first letters requesting hearings on juvenile justice in the state were denied, he said.
But he expressed the hope that his next letter will receive a more positive response under the newly Democratic state House and Senate.
“I’ll be renewing that call as quickly as possible,” he said.
Commented
