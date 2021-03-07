TRAVERSE CITY — On March 1, most libraries in the Traverse Area District Library network, formerly closed because of the pandemic, reopened their doors to the public.
“We’re very excited to open our doors and allow people back into the building,” said Michele Howard, director of the TADL’s main library on Woodmere Ave.
But closures also ushered in lessons on how to creatively continue to serve patrons.
Libraries across the state implemented curbside services. At the main TADL library location, the facility received 16,000 requests for curbside deliveries since November, according to Howard.
“Sometimes we’d be walking out to the car with three bags of books, CD’s and music,” she said.
In addition to curbside delivery, the Interlochen Public Library experimented with digital programming which included videos of IPL director Jennifer Thomet and her 10-year-old daughter performing tasks such as making slime and lava lamps and conducting science experiments.
“Really, it’s pushing us into the next chapter of libraries which is the digital world,” said Thomet.
At the Kalkaska County Library, the facility reopened to the public in December, according to Director John Roberts.
“When we were shut down, it really inconvenienced, it was a big problem for some of our small business owners in the area,” said Roberts.
The inconvenience was because of a lack of adequate internet access for about about half of the households served by the library, said Roberts.
For those people, no internet at the library meant no ability to perform crucial tasks such as filing an unemployment claim.
In this case, patrons turned over their personal documents for library staff to submit on behalf of the patron.
Besides providing internet service, Kalkaska County Library staff also informally teach computer basics on a one-on-one basis. In these moments, the digital divide is on full display.
“You could be a really successful skilled craftsman and not have an email account, be totally unfamiliar with using a computer. COVID really harmed these people,” Roberts said, adding that’s why it was crucial his library open as soon as possible.
COVID also produced new budget challenges for the book lending institutions.
For example, in March of 2020, the TADL board eliminated overdue fines at all branch and member locations, according to Howard, who said research proves fines can be a barrier to literacy. People with overdue books tend not to return the materials, and altogether stop visiting the library, she said.
Eliminating the fines may keep people both reading and returning.
“It’s a kinder, gentler way to provide our services to people in a time when they need it,” said Howard.
That decision cut at least $100,000 in TADL revenue from the $5.6 million budget, Howard said.
Libraries across the state may also be impacted by another sometimes diminishing funding source — money brought in from fines such as traffic tickets, known as penal fines.
According to the Michigan Library Association, Michigan is one of 12 states that allocates penal fines to public libraries. That money can account for up to 70 percent of a library’s annual budget, according to the MLA.
But money from these fines has been dwindling in recent years and COVID didn’t help, according to both Roberts and Howard.
Penal fine income for TADL was reduced from about $230,000 in 2019 to about $195,000 in 2020, according to Howard. That $35,000 loss equates to the cost of TADL’S digital magazine subscriptions, for example.
At Kalkaska County Library the impact of disappearing penal fine income has been more dire. For example, a decade ago Roberts said the library would receive up to $150,000 of the library’s approximate $400,000 annual budget from penal fine income. That number has been steadily declining to about $56,000 in 2019. The library is expecting about $40,000 this year, Roberts said.
“As a funding mechanism, it’s no good anymore,” he said.
TADL libraries include East Bay and Kinsgley branches and the member libraries consisting of Fife Lake, Interlochen and Peninsula Community.
