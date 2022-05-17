TRAVERSE CITY — Senior Center Friends are in agreement about funding a new $7.5 million center in Traverse City: Let the voters decide.
“All I want is the chance to vote,” said Sandra Robey.
Under the tax proposal, if approved, the city would sell bonds to pay for construction that would be paid back over 20 years. A tax levy of .0750 to .0850 would be needed, said city Mayor Richard Lewis, who was named chair of the committee. The owner of a home with a taxable value of $150,000 would pay an extra $11.25 to $12.75 per year in property taxes.
“Why will you not let it go to a ballot?” said Lillian Adler Ostendorf, vice president of the Friends. “Then you’ll hear your constituents. Let your constituents say to you, ‘No, we don’t want a senior center.’ If they do, I promise you I will never be at this podium again to discuss the senior center.”
County residents now pay a combined .5784 mills for Commission on Aging and Senior Center services, or about $87 per year on a home with a taxable value of $150,000. Those operational taxes are up for renewal in November. Those who support the center would like to see the millage proposal on the November ballot.
Bridgit Frank of Interlochen teaches pilates at the center. She said that of eight to 10 people taking the class, only a couple of them are from Traverse City.
“I know people are using it from all over and I do believe they should be given that opportunity to vote for it,” Frank said.
Some of those who spoke during public comment at Monday’s meeting questioned why ad hoc committee members Rob Hentschel and Ron Clous are on the committee, considering their stance against putting a millage on the ballot. Hentschel in April appointed himself and Clous to the committee.
“Philosophically I don’t like to raise taxes,” Hentschel said. “I’m talking to people who are low income and struggle to make their ends meet, but they’re the minority.”
The ad hoc committee was formed to talk about ways to fund the center. Three options include a capital campaign, a millage request or a combination of the two. Also on the committee are Traverse City Commissioner Ashlea Walter, city Manager Mary Colburn and county Administrator Nate Alger.
Both Hentschel and Clous are concerned that the center is located on property in the city, but people in the entire county would have to pay the property tax if the millage is approved.
Clous, who represents four townships, said he has brought the issue up at several township board meetings and has only ever had one person tell him they support the tax.
Estimates are that 25 percent of those who use the center are city residents and 75 percent are county residents outside of the city.
“There are going to be residents who say, ‘Why should we pay for something that belongs to the city,’” Lewis said.
He said the jail and the City Opera House are both located in the city and all county residents use them. The senior center would be no different.
Hentschel and Clous are in favor of running a capital campaign to raise the money. But Lewis said it would be very difficult to raise $7.5 million to $8 million. Costs would also likely rise by the time the money is raised, putting the center out of reach.
A preliminary design for a 17,124-square-foot center was done by Environment Architects in 2020. Since then construction and materials costs have risen by nearly $2 million. About 2,000-square feet of the building was initially slotted for COA offices, but those are no longer in the plans. Lewis said he is in favor of leaving the extra space for future growth.
Walter agrees.
“I don’t think there’s a lot of interest in reducing the size when we have such an active growing senior community,” she said.
Lewis said American Rescue Plan Act funds could also be put toward the project and the city has talked about an amount of $250,000. Alger said the county ARPA committee will decide if any money will be put toward the new center. A survey on how those who live in or own a business in the county would like to see the money spent was closed on Friday and it’s not yet known how many people, if any, would support using ARPA money for the center.
“The ARPA discussion is one I’m willing to have,” Hentschel said. “I’ve heard a lot worse ideas than a senior center.”
State Sen. Wayne Schmidt also put in a request for state money for the center and has said he won’t know if the project was chosen until late June.
“I think the likelihood of that is fairly low,” Walter said. “I love the idea of that, but I just don’t see that coming to us in June and I don’t want to wait for that and then in July not have it.”
County officials are also looking into available grants, with the property possibly qualifying for Brownfield Redevelopment funds. Petroleum has migrated onto the property from a former auto repair shop that was across the street.
In 2018 the city and county signed an agreement supporting construction of a new senior center, with the county committing $250,000 to the project. A resolution affirming that original agreement was approved by the county in November, with officials saying at that time the money was still dedicated to the project.
The latest resolution also commits another $25,000 per year for up to four years to hire a consultant to run a capital campaign.
Lewis said the city has $300,000 in funds set aside that were raised in a previous campaign. Those wishing to make a donation to the campaign should contact Colburn or city Treasurer James Henderson.
The next ad hoc committee meeting has not been set.
