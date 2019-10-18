TRAVERSE CITY — It’ll be several months before 2,500 pairs of arms and legs churn West Grand Traverse Bay, then just as many feet pound the roads and push pedals for next year’s Ironman 70.3 Triathlon in Traverse City.
But key lessons learned from the first event already are sinking in, and city commissioners recently heard a brief rundown from city Clerk Benjamin Marentette and Trevor Tkach, Traverse City Tourism CEO — the organization hosted the event. Race organizer Joel Gaff was there as well.
Marentette said the event went well, and that many of the 1,148 responses to an online request for comments were positive. Even those that were unhappy often qualified their complaints by saying they thought the event was good for the region, he said.
The city clerk met with federal, state and local agencies on Sept. 25 to talk about what could be done better for 2020’s triathlon.
Some themes emerged from the debriefing and the comments received, including communication about road closures. Those along affected routes got notified, he said.
“However, we heard loud and clear there needs to be a lot of clear communication on the detour routes, so the alternate routes for people to travel, and those will be also provided to the police officers who are stationed in Grand Traverse, Benzie and Leelanau counties,” he said.
The debriefing comes after road closures during the Aug. 25 race effectively cut off Leelanau County caused an uproar, as previously reported.
Leelanau County commissioners could ask the state Attorney General to investigate the road closures, and have discussed resolutions to do so.
Mayor Jim Carruthers said he took hundreds of complaints, including at a recent party where Leelanau County business owners and farmers told him how stifling the closures were.
“They said, ‘yes we liked the event but it stopped us from going anywhere, it stopped business in Cedar, it stopped business in Lake Leelanau, it stopped business in Leland.’ I mean, it was just frustrating for them,” he said, adding city residents had to deal with bad congestion too.
City Commissioner Brian McGillivary said the city’s Slabtown Neighborhood was also cut off. He added the event had some “serious problems” and that he hopes organizers have learned from them and do better next year.
Marentette acknowledged there were some bottlenecks and things that need to be changed in the future. They’re part of the expected “growing pains” of hosting such a large-scale event, and he and planners are working to refine the routes to minimize disruption.
Tkach conceded the road closure information that went out could’ve done a better job conveying where motorists could go.
Commissioner Tim Werner said he had been a curmudgeon on many issues that night but not on Ironman, calling the event “fantastic.”
“Since we’re all weighing in with our personal takes, I thought it was amazing, I got around town just fine and my kids who are teenagers and can be surly teenagers both tremendously enjoyed the event just as spectators, and so I’m glad to see it’s coming back next year,” he said.
The next Ironman 70.3, set for Aug. 30, 2020, sold out the same day ticket sales opened, as previously reported.
Commissioner Roger Putman said race organizers have their work cut out for them to set a “new personal best.”
“I’m looking forward to hearing what the plans are for the routes, and how we can get people to and from and across town while its going on, that type of thing,” he said.
