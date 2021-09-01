TRAVERSE CITY — A 73-year-old Leland man faces felony charges in two counties after authorities say a criminal sexual conduct investigation preceded an assault and attempted murder in Traverse City.
Court records show authorities in both Grand Traverse and Leelanau counties charged John Charles Converse with a collective eight felonies following an investigation by Michigan State Police troopers into reported sexual misconduct against a teen two summers ago in Leland.
The defendant apparently learned about the forthcoming sexual crime charges, then traveled to Traverse City on Aug. 16 and is accused of firing a handgun into the front door of the home where the teen and a parent live, according to probable cause affidavits filed with 86th District Court.
Converse faces second-degree criminal sexual conduct, witness intimidation and accosting a child for immoral purposes counts in Leelanau County, plus home invasion, assault with intent to murder, assault with a dangerous weapon and two counts of felonious weapons use in Grand Traverse County.
District court magistrates from both counties arraigned Converse on Aug. 18 and 19, then scheduled him for preliminary hearings, first on Sept. 3 for the sex offense charges and Sept. 7 for the assault and weapons charges. If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in the first case and potential life in prison in the second.
Leelanau County Assistant Prosecutor Tristan Chamberlain argued for a $1 million bond, calling Converse “extremely dangerous” and argued that under house arrest, he thought Converse could hurt others or himself.
“It is easy to cut the tether, grab a gun and finish what he started,” Chamberlain said during the bond hearing.
He pointed to Converse’s blood-alcohol content of .16, and weapon, saying the “dangerousness of the person accused is extremely high, based on his willingness to not only kill two people, kill himself, but he also brought innocent people into this with a home invasion and threatening others.”
Defense attorney Jim Hunt countered with Converse’s age and clean arrest record, and requested that the bond decision mirror Grand Traverse County’s bond requirements.
Magistrate Norene Kastys agreed and set a $100,000 cash surety bond, along with several conditions regarding weapons and alcohol, and no contact with his accusers. Converse also remains on home arrest, records show.
The same bond conditions apply to both counties’ cases.
“It’s a serious situation, and we want to make sure is safe for everyone, the defendant and the public,” Kastys said.
Converse made suicidal statements to the Veteran’s Administration and was wearing a protective vest in the Grand Traverse County Jail. Both attorneys and the magistrate agreed on a petition for a mental health evaluation.
Court documents show a teen girl reported alleged criminal sexual conduct from the summer of 2019. When Converse learned about the investigation he went to her Traverse City apartment, according to court records.
Converse is accused of trying to get inside the home and ultimately fired three shots into the door after it was slammed shut and locked, records show.
A probable cause statement on file at district court shows Converse did not initially know in which apartment the teen lived because he first entered another woman’s apartment and demanded to know where the teen was.
A neighbor reported opening his door after the first shot — which prompted the Converse to apparently point the pistol at him briefly — and witnessing the next shots fired before closing his door and retreating, court records show.
Investigators reported Converse told them the teen and their mother made accusations to ruin his life and he intended to resolve the problem “by ending it all,” records show.
Hunt declined to comment on the case when contacted outside of court. Grand Traverse County Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg could not be reached for comment.
Chamberlain said it’s not common for related criminal cases to cross county lines, but area prosecutors often work together by exchanging information.
The Leelanau County assistant prosecutor said he could not comment about specifics of the case, including how Converse learned of his pending arrest for criminal sexual conduct.
Traverse City Police Detective Sgt. Matt Richmond said he can’t comment on the criminal case, either. However, he said suspects sometimes find pending arrest warrants within online public court databases before they’re contacted by law enforcement.
