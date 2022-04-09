LELAND — More than 400 self-portraits made by students from Leland Public School and Leelanau Children’s Center will be on display at the Leelanau Community Cultural Center.
The exhibit, called “Shades of Us,” opened Friday. It was inspired by Brazilian photographer Angélica Dass.
During a professional development course over the summer, Leland kindergarten teacher Kristy Fisher learned about Dass’ work and was particularly struck by her project “Humanae.”
“Humanae” features a diverse array of hundreds of photographed portraits of people from all over the world. The backgrounds of the portraits are monochrome with the Pantone color of each person’s skin.
During her TED Talk on “Humanae,” Dass talks about her relationship with skin color, the diversity of her family and her experience with discrimination in Brazil. Through “Humanae,” Dass said she wanted to challenge the ways that people think about race by presenting humanity as a spectrum of colors.
It is a project that Dass has brought to classrooms and worked with students on, she said during her TED Talk.
“I saw that and I just was enthralled and thought it would be a great topic for us,” Fisher said. “As a staff, we have been looking into diversity and anti-bias training for a few years … so it fit really well with that.”
Fisher was drawn to Dass’ commentary on tolerance. For students painting their self-portraits, the process of mixing paints to get their skin color right and seeing how many colors make up each other’s complexion can promote understanding and tolerance, Fisher said.
Fisher typically opens up her kindergarten class with a unit involving self-portraits, so incorporating a Humanae-inspired lesson into her curriculum was seamless. She extended the project to the local preschool, Leelanau Children’s Center, and the rest of Leland Public School.
Lani Hoenscheid-Smith, Leland’s K-12 art teacher, said she was happy to incorporate new layers to her lessons on portraiture and present her students with an opportunity to have their work showcased.
“The fact that the students were going to be creating something that was going to be a part of a community exhibit was exciting for me,” Hoenscheid-Smith said. “Because having something that’s a real world project tends to raise the students’ motivation and their effort in the project.”
Art can be a helpful way for students to process their thoughts about social issues and better grasp complex concepts, Hoenscheid-Smith said. While her students were working on their portraits, she played Dass’ TED Talk and allowed them to take on a discussion about race, she said.
“The students here are open and supportive of discussing some of the hard topics,” Hoenscheid-Smith said.
Fisher approached the Leelanau Cultural Center’s program director, Sarah Ross Mills, about hanging the portraits in that community space rather than at the school to broaden its audience. Mills said she was “blown away” by Dass’ work and “immediately intrigued” by Fisher’s idea.
“We all had an immediate reaction that this fell in line with our mission at Leelanau Cultural Center,” Mills said.
As a parent of a student at Leland, Mills said she liked the idea of bringing “Shades of Us” to the cultural center to open up a community dialogue about it.
On Friday morning, buses of Leland students rolled into the cultural center, one after the other. As students checked out the freshly staged exhibit, the center filled with excited gasps, Mills said.
Hoenscheid-Smith said she plans to continue using “Humanae” for future portrait lessons so students have an array of faces to reference.
Fisher will be retiring at the end of the current school year. She called this her “last hurrah” and a “project of her heart” in her career as an educator at the school. And she said she hopes to see how it’s potentially carried on in the years after she leaves.
“I think that most communities, and the world at-large, need to work on this kind of understanding and tolerance of each other,” Fisher said.
“I keep coming back to the words diversity and tolerance. I think we all have things to learn about that.”
The exhibit at the Leelanau Community Cultural Center opened Friday evening with a celebration and a speech and presentation from Leland Principal Jeanne McClure. The school received donations from local businesses to buy canvas paper, acrylic paints and small mirrors for the students to use when making their portraits and food for the exhibit’s opening ceremony, Fisher said.
The Leelanau Community Cultural Center is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends. It will be closed April 16 and 17. The exhibit is open and free to the public.
