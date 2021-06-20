SUTTONS BAY — A Leelanau County commissioner took several people by surprise — including some fellow board members — when he brought forward a request to add two new departments to the county.
They were even more surprised that the request, brought forward by District 1 Commissioner Rick Robbins, was approved, despite the fact that it did not include any information on why the two departments were needed or what their financial impact would be on the county budget.
Robbins, who is serving his first term on the board, added the request to create an independent human resources department and an independent finance department as a late addition to the May 11 executive session agenda. It included creating a job description and salary range for the two posts, a candidate search, board interviews, training and building planning and logistics, with the departments to be in place by Jan. 1.
It was approved along party lines, with Robbins, Debra Rushton, Melinda Lautner and William Bunek, all Republicans, voting "yes."
A week later the request was changed to say that commissioners will "explore" the creation of the two departments, with a study done by the board of commissioners as a whole, rather than by the finance committee. It was approved on a vote of 5-2, with commissioners Robbins and Lautner voting against it.
The potential creation of the two departments will be discussed at a Committee of the Whole session of the Board of Commissioners at 1:30 p.m. Monday and at 1 p.m. Wednesday. Both meetings will be held at the county government center and will be livestreamed.
Also on the agenda is an update on the federal American Rescue Plan economic stimulus package signed into law by Pres. Joe Biden in March. The county is expecting to receive $4.2 million under the plan.
When contacted by the Record-Eagle, Robbins said the county is growing and looking at adding the two department heads is being proactive.
"It's long overdue," Robbins said. "Ten years ago the board should have been looking at it. Why look at it five years from now?"
Patricia Soutas-Little said Robbins' proposal is a solution looking for a problem, that reorganization of departments is done when something is wrong.
"Why would we create two new departments and spend a lot of tax dollars doing it if there's no problem?" Soutas-Little said. "To come to a meeting with a late addition that has never been discussed and has nothing in terms of objective data and say we need to grow with the times ... that's not a reason for the creation of two new departments."
About 21,800 people live in Leelanau County, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. That's up from the 14,000 people that lived there in 1980, but the number has held steady for the last 20 years.
Robbins said he heard that since the pandemic population in the county has increased by 3 percent with people from out-of-state moving here, though he's not sure where he heard it.
With the county bringing in more property tax revenue, these departments should be in place, saying "it's a piece of the puzzle."
Robbins also said the extra duties are too much for the clerk's office.
"It's just getting to the point that it's more than what one person should be doing," Robbins said.
In Leelanau County human resource duties are done by the administrator's office, with benefits packages handled by the clerk's office. Financial duties are also done in the clerk's office.
The county will soon start its budget process and Clerk Michelle Crocker plans to ask for a deputy clerk in her office to handle normal clerk duties such as courts, elections and issuing marriage licenses. The office has not had any problems with duties related to finances or human resources, she said.
Leelanau County Administrator Chet Janik agreed, saying he is not aware of any issues or challenges.
"There haven't been any grievances or complaints," Janik said.
The financial impact on the budget of creating two new departments is not known, Janik said.
"It's difficult because we have no proposals," he said. "We have no documentation, no paperwork. It was just an idea that was brought forward without any consultation with the clerk or myself."
Janik said a ballpark figure for two administrators and one support person would be about $250,000 to $280,000 per year, based on what other high-level administrators and support staff in the county are paid.
Robbins said he is doing his own research and said that while he doesn't have anything concrete, Janik's numbers are too high. The county may not need a full-time finance person and there is already support staff in place, he said.
Crocker said the request to add staff normally comes from department heads and must be approved by the board, Crocker said, adding that in the past the board has not wanted to add employees because of the cost. This request came from a commissioner, she said.
"This is not normal procedure," Crocker said.
Lautner said she supports the proposal to add the departments, though the positions may be half time. There are also some retirements coming up in the next couple of years and having the new departments in place before then would help, she said.
"The time has come," Lautner said. "We've been really fortunate for a number of years with Michelle being able to juggle and keep all the balls in the air. But it's not fair for one elected official to have that much on her plate."
Soutas-Little and Commissioner Gwenne Allgaier said they knew nothing about the proposal until it was added to the agenda at the beginning of the May 11 meeting.
The proposal included no data, no interviews and was a total surprise, at least to the three Democrats on the board, Allgaier said.
"Reorganizing departments without having talked to employees, looking at work flows or studied the issues ... not only is it unprofessional, but you lose the trust of the people working for the county," Allgaier said.
Lautner said questions about reorganization came up in the fall, so she guessed that a commissioner would eventually bring such a proposal forward, but she didn't know when.
Robbins said the county is "lacking a few policies here and there" that should have been put in place by a human resources department. He cited an anti-racism resolution approved by the board in August that was spurred by a former road commissioner's use of a racial slur just before the start of a public meeting. The resolution has no accompanying policy.
Robbins said a handful of employees have told him that they do not feel comfortable going to Janik or Crocker with their HR concerns.
Leelanau County employs 128 people, of which 112 are full time, according to information from the clerk's office. Five years ago the county had 123 employees, 109 of which were full time.
Benzie County has a population of about 17,800, and has about 110 people employed in county government. Benzie recently hired Katelyn Zeits to fill a position that combines the human resources and finance manager positions. The county is in the process of hiring a new administrator, as Mitch Deisch plans to retire at the end of August.
Kalkaska County has a population of about 18,000, with 141 county government employees, 62 of which are part-time or seasonal.
Clerk Deborah Hill said that it's difficult to compare salaries for the top posts among the various same-sized counties as every county has its duties divvied up a little differently. In smaller counties administrators often wear multiple hats.
Hill, who also does administrator duties, is a prime example. Human resource duties are done in the clerk's office, which also has a deputy clerk. Some finance duties are done in the clerk's office — payroll and accounts payable — while several other duties such as the annual audit are contracted out to an accounting firm, she said.
