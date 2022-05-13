GREILICKVILLE — Leelanau County Sheriff’s deputies are continuing to investigate a car crash on Cherry Bend Road where the driver and passenger in a replica sports car were killed.
The driver and passenger in the other car — a 2020 BMW SUV — were transported to Munson Medical Center for serious injuries, officials said, with their current condition unknown.
“Its a sad deal all around,” Sheriff Michael Borkovich said Thursday. “Very sad for the families involved, very sad for the people injured, especially on Mother’s Day weekend.”
Leelanau County Sheriff’s deputies on Saturday at 1:15 p.m. responded to multiple 9-1-1 calls from area residents who told dispatchers they heard the crash, a media report from Matt Ansorge, the county’s director of emergency management said.
Responders found one vehicle in the ditch near the intersection of Cherry Bend and Dalzell roads, the report stated.
Officers later confirmed David James Spencer, 62, of Traverse City, was the driver of a 1965 Ford Cobra 427 replica, and Kathryn Denise Fogle, 41, of Howell was the passenger. Borkovich said both were pronounced dead at the scene.
The BMW was driven by a 52-year-old Traverse City female, officials said, with a 25-year-old passenger, also from Traverse City, in the vehicle. Both received serious injuries.
That stretch of road is marked by several curves and the speed limit is 55 mph.
“He was coming through those curves and lost control, yawed at least twice — that’s when your car goes out of control sideways — then came back and hit her head on,” Borkovich said.
The Ford Cobra was traveling southeast on Cherry Bend Road at a very high rate of speed when it lost control and struck the BMW that had been traveling in the northwest, officials said.
Officials are awaiting the results of toxicology tests, but said neither alcohol nor drugs are believed to be involved, though speed was confirmed to be a factor in the crash. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Elmwood Twp. Fire and Rescue along with rescue units from both Suttons Bay-Bingham and Leland Township.
A medical examiner also responded to the scene, Borkovich said.
