SUTTONS BAY — After several hours of debate in two days, four Leelanau County commissioners said they would support a proposal to add staff to its busy Senior Services department.
The straw poll was taken this week at the second of two Committee of the Whole meetings to discuss the proposal from April Missias, director of Leelanau County Senior Services. The proposal restructures staffing in the department, adding two professional positions — a nurse and a social worker — and combining two positions to create an account clerk.
The overall impact on the Senior Services budget is an additional $42,775, bring annual staffing costs to about $352,130, according to information provided by Missias.
“I’m hopeful that we can restructure to have the staff that will meet the greater need that we’re seeing,” Missias said.
Those commissioners who said they would support the proposal are Gwenne Allgaier, Ty Wessel, Patricia Soutas-Little and board Chairman Will Bunek.
There are about 9,500 people over the age of 60 in the county, or about 43 percent of Leelanau’s population, Missias said. It’s a number that has grown by about 2,500 in the last 10 years. Data also shows that the number of residents 85 and older is projected to double by 2030 and the county needs to be ready for a “tsunami of seniors,” she said.
In 2020 a total of 1,194 seniors received direct services. So far this year the department has served 1,358 seniors, Missias said.
“This past year COVID was a big challenge,” Missias said. “We worked very diligently behind the scenes to make sure that seniors continued to receive the services they needed to stay in place.”
But Senior Services has been in reaction mode for awhile, she said.
“There’s only three of us and it’s not working. We’re barely able to keep up so that we’re just reacting to what’s coming through the door and who’s calling.”
The restructuring discussion will be taken up again at the July 13 executive session, from where, if recommended, it can move forward to the July 20 regular session for possible approval.
In the meantime Nancy Begeman, assistant director of Senior Services, is retiring in two weeks after 12 years with the department, leaving just two employees.
Commissioner Melinda Lautner said she won’t support the restructuring, adding that she is confident that two people can handle the work. Lautner recently supported adding finance and human resources departments to the county and hiring a director to lead each department, a cost that county Administrator Chet Janik said could come to $280,000 annually. That proposal was brought forward by Commissioner Rick Robbins.
Missias told commissioners that the department has been getting two or three calls per week from someone in crisis or a son or daughter who came to visit and was surprised by the level of care their parent needed — care that needs to be in place right away.
“What has been challenging is that it is one case after another and not having the time to spend with that person,” Missias said. “Can this person prepare a meal? Can they get their mail? Can they manage their finances?”
Missias said over the past year many seniors needed help with navigating their computers as so many things were done online during the pandemic. Two or three calls a week are from people reporting they don’t have food or they have a neighbor doesn’t have food, either because of financial issues or because they can’t get to the grocery store, Missias said.
On Tuesday, after hearing from Commissioner Debra Rushton that more information was needed to support her request, the department tracked 50 calls that were answered or placed relating to people needing help, with each call taking anywhere from 10 to 60 minutes, Missias said.
Rushton said she thinks a person’s family should bear some of the responsibility for a family member.
“I don’t think the government should take care of people from birth to death,” Rushton said.
Allgaier said voters have said the department provides services they want.
Senior Services is supported by a property tax that has been in place for several years. In August voters overwhelmingly approved a four-year renewal of the .32-mill tax that brings in about 92 percent of the department’s revenue for the year. The rest of the $944,833 budget comes from grants, fees and donations.
Missias’ proposal would add a care coordinator, an aging well/resource coordinator, both of which are non-union positions, and the account clerk, which is held by Armanda Krantz, who is already doing the duties of both posts that would be combined. The change would increase her pay to reflect those duties.
The care coordinator, who assesses a person’s need for services, would be filled by a nurse or social worker under the proposal, with salary and benefits coming to about $76,500 per year.
The aging well/resource coordinator would also be filled by a social worker, with salary and benefits set at about $73,000 per year.
Senior Services currently contracts with ShareCare to provide a nurse 2.5 days a week and a volunteer coordinator, with the two contracts costing about $101,000 per year. Under the plan the volunteer coordinator contract would be eliminated, but the care coordinator/nurse contract would remain in place until it expires in December 2022.
The plan also eliminates Begeman’s assistant director position.
Missias said only having a care coordinator for half a week creates a gap in services.
“I think we would be a much stronger department if we had a care coordinator on staff full time,” she said.
A proposal that was presented by Missias on Monday would have eliminated the nursing contract with ShareCare and added a part-time safety coordinator. Missias revised the plan for Wednesday’s meeting after members of ShareCare told commissioners they objected to it.
ShareCare board president Donald Frerich said the two organizations share the nurse, but also the funding for the position.
“It would impact us greatly if that nurse were eliminated,” Frerich said. “We have no problem with April wanting to rearrange or restructure her organization except where it impacts us.”
Julie Tarr, executive director of ShareCare, said she approved of the revised proposal that would keep the nursing contract in place until 2022.
“Managed under one house I think would work better in terms of delivery of services,” Tarr said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.