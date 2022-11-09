SUTTONS BAY — Five of seven districts in Leelanau County reported unofficial election results for county commissioners at press time, highlighting tight races in various precincts throughout the county.
In District 5, Democrat Kama Ross unofficially beat Republican Alan Campbell, further cementing the Democrat hold on the seat. Incumbent Patricia Soutas-Little, also a Democrat, was the District 5 commissioner for the last six years and will retire in January.
Ross won with 1,173 votes compared to Campbell’s 1,135 votes.
“I’m feeling good. I worked very, very hard to get to know the people of District 5 and Leelanau County, and I feel like I’m ready to serve all the people in the county and in the district that I get to serve,” Ross said.
Soutas-Little helped her campaign and outlined what her duties would look like prior to running for the seat, Ross said.
“She’s been an amazing mentor to me, and I owe her a lot of gratitude,” she said.
Ross spent the last eight years as the district forester for Leelanau, Grand Traverse and Benzie conservation districts and emphasized how her conservation and science background will help the board on many levels.
For example, she’s excited to help facilitate the septic ordinance that was recently adopted by the Leelanau County Board in August.
“We’re really happy we have the septic ordinance in place,” she said.
Ross reached out to community members to find out what’s important to them.
“I knocked on a ton of doors and overwhelmingly people talked about affordable housing,” she said.
She also wants to help the county get better broadband and better cell phone coverage.
“I’m really excited to be working with this board. It just feels right,” she said.
Alan Campbell offered to send the Record-Eagle an emailed statement, but it was not received by press time.
In District 3, Republican Doug Rexroat unseated Democrat incumbent Lois Bahle, tallying 1,229 votes compared to Bahle’s 1,145 in his first bid for an elected position.
Both Bahle and Rexroat feel strongly that the area needs more affordable housing.
Rexroat, who has owned and operated Advantage Electric for 25 years, is passionate about the topic.
“One thing that is problematic to me is the housing crisis in the county and making sure that there’s room for young families to grow and thrive here,” he said.
His top priorities for running for county commissioner in District 3 were to help with affordable housing, reduce partisanship in county government and to keep the district a safe place to raise families.
“The county of Leelanau has been a blessing to me and my family, and I feel that when you’re given gifts, you’re bound to give back,” he said. “I want to let all of Leelanau County know that I’ll do my best to represent them to the best of my abilities. Thanks to everyone for their support.”
Bahle ran to hold her seat after she defeated William Bunek, also a Republican, in a special recall election in May after citizens launched a recall campaign against him because of controversial statements he made about funding Early Childhood Services.
Monies for those services were approved by voters in a 2019 millage. Bahle won the recall against Bunek, who spent 14 years as the commissioner in District 3.
Bahle did not return phone calls for comment.
Watch Record-Eagle.com for more unofficial results as they are reported. In Leelanau County, election canvassing will begin on Nov. 1 at 8:45 a.m.
