SUTTONS BAY — A 14-year veteran of the Leelanau County Commission was recalled, flipping the board to a Democratic majority — the first in its history.
Rep. William Bunek was defeated in Tuesday’s special election by Dem. Lois Bahle on a vote of 786 to 643. Results are unofficial until they are certified. The term ends Jan. 1.
“It’s quite amazing,” said Bahle, 72. “I’m really pleased and gratified that the voters of District 3 elected me.”
The district consists of most of Suttons Bay Township, including Suttons Bay Village, and the northern portion of Bingham Township.
Bahle ran against Bunek in the last two elections and was defeated. With her election she becomes the fourth Democrat on the board, as well as the fifth woman.
“I don’t know when the last time or if they’ve ever had a majority Democratic board,” Bahle said.
Bunek, who was board chair for the last six years, did not return a call from the Record-Eagle, but his wife Carol Bunek called in a statement from Bunek.
“I want to thank all the voters who voted for me and everyone who worked on my campaign,” Bunek said in the statement. “I’m humbled and grateful for the support and wish Lois the best.”
The recall was placed on the ballot after 663 signatures were collected on recall petitions. It was spurred by Bunek’s effort to zero out an Early Childhood Services millage passed by voters in 2019. Bunek defended his actions by saying that when voters make a wrong decision it is the county board’s job to correct it.
Bunek’s words stunned many constituents, as well as fellow board members. He defended them, saying they were taken out of context and twisted by the media, though the Sept. 14 meeting was recorded.
Commissioner Ty Wessell said Bunek worked hard for the county, even though they often disagreed. Now it’s time to move on, he said.
“We will elect a new chair and we will move forward,” Wessell said.
While the board voted together on many issues, there have been some partisan issues, some of them contentious, with commissioners voting along party lines.
“Hopefully that can change,” Wessell said. “It’s time to roll up our sleeves and get some work done in a collegial fashion.”
Bahle said she is a strong voice for affordable housing, something she’ll continue to work on as a commissioner. She is also in favor of a county-wide ordinance that would require septic inspections when a home is sold as a way to catch failing systems. The Republican-led board has turned down the ordinance several times.
In other Leelanau County elections, a request from Leland Public School for a sinking fund millage was turned down on a vote of 147 to 108. The five-year, .5-mill tax would have brought in $337,637 in its first year for remodeling and repairs of school buildings and security and technology improvements.
A non-homestead property tax that brings in about $4.32 million per year for operations was renewed on a vote of 135 to 123.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.