SUTTONS BAY — Leelanau County officials are searching for their next top executive after County Administrator Chet Janik, who has been with the county for 10 years, decided to retire.
Janik formally announced his retirement earlier this year, but the Leelanau County Commission has been aware that he planned to retire for at least the past year. He is planning to work until the end of December or when a new administrator is in place, whichever is the latest.
Janik’s letter of resignation will be accepted at a special meeting set for 3 p.m. on April 9 at the county government center. Commissioners also will talk about qualifications, skills and duties of the next administrator, as well as a pay range.
Janik is paid $92,855 annually and has a monthly travel allowance of $300.
Matt McCauley, CEO of Networks Northwest, will be at the special meeting to guide the board in identifying what kind of leader they are looking for and how to proceed, said Commissioner Ty Wessell. The board then will make a decision on whether to hire a search firm, he said.
Wessell said he’s looking for a leader with good communication skills who is willing to collaborate with others and someone who is a problem solver.
“They should also have the ability to get along with seven commissioners who don’t always get along,” he said.
Wessell said Janik will be hard to replace and will be missed.
“He is a cheer leader for the county,” Wessell said. “He has strong and proven leadership skills, the ability to help us reach consensus, a commitment to teamwork, and a long history of community and regional collaboration ... We will need all of these qualities in a new administrator.”
The county is also in the process of setting up two new departments — a finance department and a human resources department. Each will have its own director, with both positions paying $62,734 per year to start, plus benefits.
The finance director position was posted in December and has been filled by Jennifer Zywicki, previously the chief deputy clerk, whose responsibilities included the county’s budget. She started in January.
The department, which includes two account clerks, is in the process of moving to an office in the administration suite.
Interviews for the human resources director were done in March. Seven people, two of them from within the county, were interviewed and Janik expects to announce who will fill the post next week.
That department also will be located in the administration suite.
The county has never had a human resources department as those duties were split between the administrator and the clerk. The administrator handles hiring, firing and disciplining of employees and labor negotiations.
The clerk’s office took care of employee benefits, handling things such as health insurance issues, employee leaves and more.
The two new departments, which some board members and county administrators said were not needed, came about after Republican Commissioner Rick Robbins took board members by surprise last summer when he brought forward a request for the departments.
Robbins did not submit any information on why the departments were needed, though he later said the county is growing and adding the departments is being proactive, as previously reported. Census figures from 2020 show the county with a population of about 22,000, up 2.7 percent over the past 10 years.
Robbins also said the clerk’s office couldn’t handle the workload, something Clerk Michelle Crocker denied. Janik at the time said there were no complaints or grievances regarding the clerk’s office.
Democrats on the board pushed for evidence that there is a problem with the way the clerk and administrator handled finances and human resources, but none was offered.
The request was approved along party lines.
Janik has been with Leelanau County since 2012, when he was hired as the top administrator.
Before that he was superintendent of Charlevoix Public Schools for five years and superintendent of Buckley Community Schools for three.
Janik also spent 21 years at Northwestern Michigan College where he held several posts including director of college outreach, assistant to the president for special projects and director of campus services.
He said the county is strong financially and has accomplished many projects, including one that will use American Rescue Plan Act funds to improve broadband and internet access throughout the county.
“The county is in good shape for the incoming administrator,” Janik said.
Janik said he’ll stay in Leelanau County, where he has lived for most of his life. He has no other plans for retirement yet beyond visiting children and grandchildren in Seattle and New Jersey.
“I’m going to explore my options,” he said.
