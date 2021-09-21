SUTTONS BAY — One Leelanau County resident compared the Board of Commissioners’ move to defund an Early Childhood Services program to a Dr. Seuss book.
“Why would you want to defund children?” asked Charlene Verschaeve of Solon Township. “It’s almost like the Grinch who stole Christmas ... it doesn’t make any sense.”
But it may be the dismissal of their votes that had many appalled and incredulous, according to more than 70 letters received by the commission as part of public comment at a special meeting Monday. Others attended in person, giving nearly two hours of comment.
The ECS millage proposal passed by 99 votes in a special election in November 2019, with a turn-out of about 33 percent of registered voters. The five-year, 0.253-mill property tax was to bring in about $3.6 million during its lifetime.
At the board’s executive session last week, a recommendation to set the tax rate for the coming year at 0.000 mills was made by board Chair Will Bunek and approved along party lines, with fellow Republicans Melinda Lautner, Debra Rushton and Rick Robbins voting “yes.”
At that meeting Bunek said that when voters make a wrong decision, it is the county board’s responsibility to do the what’s right for the county.
Jacquelyn C. Kendall, of Kasson Township, disagrees.
“(Commissioners) were elected to represent us, not to determine whether elections are accurate assessments of what county residents want,” Kendall wrote. “Elections indicate with absolute clarity what citizens want. We do not need commissioners to interpret the results.”
According to county attorneys from the firm Cohl, Stoker and Toskey, the board has the right to zero out a voted millage, though it is not often done.
Jared Pontius has a 1-year-old daughter in the program funded by the millage.
“I don’t know why you wouldn’t want to support children and early childhood education,” Pontius said. He hopes the board will rethink its position.
“Otherwise I look forward to the opportunity of unseating some of you,” he said.
Bunek and Rushton said it was never their intention to eliminate the program, but only to temporarily stop collecting the tax because of more than $400,000 in unspent money in the program’s coffers.
They and Lautner have also said the election took place in an off-year when nobody knew about it. But several presentations were given to schools, organizations and other groups around the county by the 42-member committee that put together the ECS proposal, as well as public forums by those who opposed it.
Ann Schlueter, who has four children younger than 7, was one of a few who spoke in support of eliminating the millage. She said the program sounds nice.
“But really, it is a Trojan horse,” Schlueter said. “It is another way to get government into our homes.”
The program is redundant, with children’s needs already met with existing programs, she said.
The tax rate is on the agenda for approval at the board’s regular meeting which starts Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Commissioner Ty Wessell suggested the tax could be set at a lower collection rate to still meet the needs of the program.
The ECS program, which is free, offers services to children from birth to 6 years old to make sure they are ready for school. It revamps a Parenting Communities program that has kids and their parents participating in play groups around the county. Kids can also receive in-home assessments and be connected with services they may need.
The program is run by the Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department, which has come under scrutiny for its unspent funds.
The department was supposed to hire coordinators and social workers for the program last year, but was delayed by the pandemic and the inability to deliver services, though some assessments were done online, said Michelle Klein, the agency’s personal health director.
The program now is ramping up and is expecting to fill its positions, though the surge of COVID infections from the Delta variant may pause things again, Klein said.
If the tax isn’t collected on the December property tax bills there will not be enough money to continue the program until the following year, when and if the tax is again levied.
Neil Wetherbee, superintendent of Northport Public Schools, sat on the ECS committee.
“School started just two weeks ago and we have kindergartners who arrived on the first day who’ve never held a crayon, who don’t know what a puzzle is,” Wetherbee said. “We have some kindergartners who come in being able to read and we have others who can’t identify a single letter.”
A wealth of research and documentation touts the advantages of making sure kids are ready for school, advantages that may keep them out of special education in the short run and out of trouble in the long run. The four commissioners who recommended reducing the millage already know that, said Wetherbee, who spoke during the special meeting Monday.
“Your actions show me that you’re unmoved by those scientifically-supported facts,” Wetherbee said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.