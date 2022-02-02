LELAND — When Maeve Tropf found out she was pregnant with her now 4-month-old son the very first thing she did was look for childcare.
“Before I even told my friends I was calling all the at-home providers trying to reserve a spot,” said Tropf, who works from home for a Grand Rapids furniture company. “Childcare in general in this county is just really hard to find.”
Childcare is a integral component in attracting families to northern Michigan and keeping them there, Tropf said.
The problem is especially critical in the infant and toddler age group, said Patricia Soutas-Little, a member of the Leelanau Early Childhood Development Commission. The commission received a $318,000 grant in 2020 to create a model for helping people start up home-based childcare centers in the county.
“The Infant & Toddler Childcare Startup is designed to increase infant and toddler capacity in the region by establishing a network of new, licensed, high-quality, home-based childcare businesses,” said Soutas-Little. “Providing infant and toddler care in a center-based environment has proven to be too costly, with two of the four centers either closing or eliminating service to the youngest of children.”
The grant for the Infant & Toddler Childcare Startup initiative is funded by the Early Childhood Investment Corporation, a nonprofit that helps strengthen Michigan’s economy by supporting early childhood programs. Leelanau County was one of 147 applicants and one of five communities in Michigan to receive a portion of $1 million available in the first round of grant funding. Other communities include Detroit, Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo and Newaygo County.
Under the Infant & Toddler Childcare Startup initiative those who want to establish daycare centers can get up to $12,000 for expenses such as licensing, education, facility upgrades and basic business needs, such as accounting and record-keeping.
“Providers could be fabulous with children but they don’t know how to handle a business,” said Heidi Kruse, executive director of the Leelanau Children’s Center in Leland, which helped to create the start-up model.
A toddler program at the LCC was discontinued about a year ago because it was not economically viable, said Kruse, who has held her post for about two years.
New providers will be assigned a personal coach and a business coach to help them navigate the sometimes daunting process and create a facility that meets state requirements. That can mean having wells inspected, checking a home for lead-based paint and putting up a fence.
“Our coaches help with all of that,” Kruse said.
The goal is to fund the start-up of five centers, as well as offer help to centers to increase from a home license for up to six children to a group license for up to 12 children.
Rhonda Mack has a master’s degree in Early Childhood Education and worked at the LCC for 20 years, before starting up her own childcare center in Lake Leelanau. She has always struggled with the business end of things and having coaches available will be a huge benefit for people, she said.
“Their hope is to streamline the process,” said Mack, who had input on creating the start-up model. “I think it will really make it a much smoother process.”
Mack is licensed for six children and maintains a waiting list of seven to nine children. She is in the process of expanding to be able to care for 12 children, which means converting her garage into a space for children and putting another person on the payroll.
Finding daycare has been an issue for years in the northern Michigan region, but the problem is more acute with the closure of three facilities in the last year. In all, there are about 11 licensed home-based centers in the county, which are ideal for children from birth to 3 years old, Kruse said.
While the centers did not permanently close because of the pandemic, the pandemic put childcare front and center, Kruse said.
“People who left the workforce couldn’t come back in because childcare centers closed,” she said.
Across the country more than 40 percent of childcare centers have closed, creating a huge crisis, Kruse said. The workforce problem can’t be solved until the childcare problem is solved, she said, and the problem has gone from a social one to an economic one.
The Leelanau Early Childhood Development Commission, which administers the program, was the impetus behind the voter-approved Early Childhood Services property tax millage that readies children from birth to 6 years old for school. Services that are free for all children include expansion of a Parenting Communities program that has been in place for many years and assessments on children. All services are delivered through a contract with the Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department.
What the millage does not pay for is childcare, something the grant also aims to remedy.
Kruse said the start-up model is based on providing the owner of a childcare facility an annual income of $45,000 based on a five-day workweek from about 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., though those who can care for children in the off hours are also needed.
To cover expenses, a center needs to charge about $60 per day per child, Kruse said. Operators will help families apply for childcare subsidies through the state; for those families who do not qualify for subsidies, the grant money will help close that gap between the cost of childcare and what they can afford.
But the grant money is finite and a fundraising effort is underway for area businesses to donate money that will allow the program to continue.
“Businesses are the beneficiaries of getting people back to work,” Kruse said.
Trofp’s husband is a charter fisherman who has winters off but will be going back to work next month. Tropf has somebody lined up for childcare starting in March, but that person will take the summer off.
“Right now I’m scrambling to find someone,” Tropf said.
She hopes the start-up initiative will encourage more providers to open childcare centers. The county does not have the capacity to meet the demand now or in the future, she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.