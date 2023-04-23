TRAVERSE CITY — A nearly $1.25 billion rise in Grand Traverse County assessed property values this year equates to an estimated $33 million tax dollars for county operations. That’s about $4.5 million more than last year.
Equalization department Director James D. Baker said the increases in both assessed values and taxable values are significant and, in fact, are the largest increases in the decade that he has been the director, if not longer.
“The market is hard to keep up with,” Baker said. “Prices are continuing to increase in the housing market and we’re continually trying to keep up with it.”
Over the last 10 years, taxable values in the county have risen nearly $2.5 billion to about $7 billion this year.
County Finance Director Dean Bott said he has not yet calculated the tax amount; the amount given was estimated by the Record-Eagle using taxable value and the 4.8 mills levied by the county for operations.
In all, the increase in taxes collected will be about $5.9 million, but about $1.26 million will be captured by the Brownfield, Land Bank, Downtown Development and Tax Increment Finance authorities, which capture tax increases in a specified district.
The county’s operational tax is based on a 6.2-mill voted tax approved in 1974. That tax has been rolled back over the years to about 4.8 mills because of the Headlee Amendment, Bott said. The county has not asked voters for a renewal and restoration of the tax, although that is always an option, he said.
“We’re very fortunate that our tax base is very stable and continues to grow,” Bott said.
The Grand Traverse County board recently approved the county equalization value, or CEV, for 2023. County Administrator Nate Alger said he and board members look to the report as a measure of whether the county is growing.
“Our community is growing – and in a good way,” Alger said. “But that growth has monetary and social costs. It’s our job to manage that.”
The county has hired architectural and engineering firm TowerPinkster to complete a joint facilities master plan for the city and county, since many buildings are jointly owned. Putting that plan into action will likely include construction of new offices to be used by the county. The increase in tax funds will allow the county to borrow less money, Alger said.
The board has made improved mental health services a priority, setting aside $5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for that purpose. There also is a need for a juvenile detention facility, as well as 7.8 percent inflation to contend with, he said.
Alger said it’s not just residences that are being built, there also are hotels and apartment complexes. That will mean an increase in the number of both residents and tourists who are using services here.
“All of that adds to the revenue stream, but we expect there to be a larger burden on the county because of that,” Alger said.
The unprecedented rise in the county’s taxable values — $584 million over last year — also means more money for Traverse City and the county’s 13 townships.
On average, taxable values increased by about 9 percent in the 14 municipalities.
“We are happy about it,” said Gerianne Street, supervisor of Fife Lake Township, where the CEV rose by about $6.3 million. “We have lots of repairs and things needed in the township, so I’m sure we’ll put it to good use.”
Street said the only new business that opened in the township this year was a marijuana dispensary, but more people are moving into the area.
“Fife Lake is a hidden little gem and people are wanting to move out of Traverse City, Garfield Township and East Bay Township,” Street said. “We have a really nice area and more families are moving here and property values are going up.”
In Green Lake Township, the CEV rose by about $87 million. Supervisor Marvin Radtke said, not so long ago, people could buy a 5-acre property for $25,000.
“Now it’s about $72,000,” Radtke said. “I’m still shaking my head with the increase of land values and home values, wondering how people can build here and live here with the astronomical cost.”
They have seen a lot of construction, including a few developments, one with 24 homes, he said.
“There are also kids moving back in with their parents just to be able to live and not be married to the house,” Radtke said. “It’s very disturbing to my mind and I’m not sure what the cure is.”
Beth Friend, East Bay Township supervisor, said people are often shocked when they see the assessed value of their homes and may not realize they pay taxes on the taxable value, which is lower.
“There’s a very defined formula that is used to come up with these property values,” including what other homes in the area have sold for, Friend noted.
In 2022, 1,474 single-family homes sold in Grand Traverse County, according to information from the county equalization department. Deputy Director Chris Fieldhouse said the department does not track how many new housing units were added, but 262 new addresses were issued on non-state, non-federal roads outside the Traverse City limits.
The increase in property values comes from assessments of new construction and from home sales, both of which have been robust. Houses in the county sold for a median price of $365,000 in 2022, an increase from 2021’s $315,000.
In Leelanau County, the median home sale price was $525,000; in Benzie, $310,000; and in Kalkaska, $205,000. In 2021, the median was $440,000, $270,000 and $194,500, respectively.
For those who have not bought a new home or made any improvements to their current home, property tax increases are capped at the rate of inflation or at 5 percent, whichever is less. The provision of Michigan’s Proposal A, passed in 1994, was meant to protect taxpayers from exorbitant tax increases on their property, as well as overhaul the way schools are funded in the state.
The cap comes off when a property changes ownership, and the value is reassessed at 50 percent of true market value. This is likely the first time since Prop A passed that the 5 percent cap has been reached.
There also is the Headlee Amendment that says a local unit of government must reduce its millage when tax growth on existing property is greater than the rate of inflation. Baker said there will be no Headlee rollbacks, as they are called, this year.
In Leelanau County, about 30 homes sold for more than $1 million between spring 2020 and spring 2022, the span of time used to determine this year’s property values and assessed taxes. Those sales, in addition to overall property sales, increased the county’s CEV by about $954 million.
Andrew Giguere, equalization director for Leelanau County, said last year’s assessments used sales from 2019 to 2021. Sales were cool pre-pandemic because there was a lot of uncertainty, he said.
“And then there was just an explosion of people purchasing property,” Giguere said.
When 2019 sales dropped out of the calculation, home sales soared — both in number and price — and this year’s assessments reflect that, he said.
“That’s why we’re seeing such huge increases, because the market has been so hot.”
Property owners get a notice early in the year of their tax increases and they can go to their township’s Board of Review, which takes place in March, to dispute the amount.
Once those disputes are settled, the CEV goes to the county board for approval.
Once approved locally, the CEV is handed off for approval in May by the Michigan State Tax Commission.
Local units of government send tax bills out based on those newly assessed values, with summer taxes billed July 1 and winter taxes on Dec. 1. Assessments for 2024 have already begun, Baker said.
Baker said that, decades ago, each township taxed its residents to pay for roads and schools. Each township had a one-room schoolhouse and, sometimes, two township schools located near each other would merge into one school.
Sometimes, one school was assessed significantly higher than the other, he said. Equalization came about in the 1960s as a way to equalize assessments that differed so much that one township’s residents paid more in taxes for the same services.
Equalization is much more complex now, but it still serves the same purpose, he said.
“Through this process, we’re able to fund elections and infrastructure and schools and colleges,” Baker said. “That’s all beneficial to us as a community.”
