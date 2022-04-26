TRAVERSE CITY — Nate Payne, who has served as executive editor of the Traverse City Record-Eagle since 2015 and as a regional editor for its parent company, CNHI, since 2018, soon will leave the newspaper to join Kaiser Health News as a regional editor.
KHN, a national newsroom that generates in-depth reporting on health issues and is part of the nonprofit Kaiser Family Foundation, announced Payne’s hire on April 11. He will continue to live and work in Traverse City as he oversees the newsroom’s newly-launched rural desk and will help edit freelancers and KHN’s Midwest team.
“This is a bittersweet moment for me,” Payne said. “The Record-Eagle has been a labor of love for me for the better part of a decade, and I will be forever thankful for time I spent working with extraordinary coworkers throughout CNHI."
Payne took over the Record-Eagle newsroom’s top editing position in 2015 after working for two years as the newspaper’s features editor. Since 2015, the newspaper’s reporting has won recognition both by state and national journalism organizations. He was granted a Nieman Fellowship at Harvard University in 2018, and has since built a partnership between the Record-Eagle and Report for America, a national journalism service organization. That partnership helped create and fund two new reporting positions at the Record-Eagle, a full-time data journalist, and the state’s first and only full-time Indigenous affairs reporter.
“We all were both saddened and excited to hear that Nate would be leaving our team. Saddened because we hate to lose such a strong, caring leader, excited because we’re all very happy for Nate as he embraces his future. The good news is he and his lovely family are staying here in Traverse City. It’s funny, I joked with Nate that he’ll now be able to write letters to the editor,” said Paul Heidbreder, Record-Eagle Publisher and CNHI Regional Executive.
Payne plans to continue working to help build long-term community funding for the newspaper’s two RFA members.
News of Payne’s upcoming departure was quickly followed by the naming of veteran Record-Eagle News Editor Allison Batdorff as interim editor, and the launch of a nationwide search for the newspaper’s next executive editor. Batdorff, whose former employers include the Billings Gazette and Stars and Stripes, started at the Record-Eagle in 2014 as a features reporter and magazine editor. She became the features editor in 2015 and was the interim editor in 2018-2019.
The change in newsroom leadership runs parallel to a restructuring of the newspaper’s editing corps. Following the recent retirement of Record-Eagle Business Editor Dan Nielsen, Design Editor Brian Steele, whose 30-year career includes stints both at the Record-Eagle and the Oakland Press, will oversee business reporting, print design and help lead the newsroom. Digital Editor Andy Taylor and Community News Clerk Stephanie Shomin have also taken on additional responsibilities.
The public will be invited to mark a formal send-off to Payne and welcome to the new head editor when one is named.
“We are fortunate that, through robust community support, the Record-Eagle has maintained a deep staff of experienced journalists who will take up the mantle of local news for the Grand Traverse region,” Payne said. “Plain and simple, the Record-Eagle is one of the best newspapers of its size anywhere, and I’m proud to live in a community that supports vigorous local journalism.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.