TRAVERSE CITY — A lawsuit against Grand Traverse County and county Commissioner Ron Clous will move forward after a judge denied their requests to have the civil case dismissed.
The lawsuit was filed in April by Patricia “Keli” MacIntosh, who claims her First Amendment rights were violated when Clous displayed a semi-automatic rifle for several seconds during a livestreamed county board meeting while she gave public comment.
MacIntosh is seeking punitive damages of an unspecified amount, as well as attorney fees, court costs and expenses.
Motions to dismiss were filed by the county and by Clous through their attorneys, citing a failure to state a claim and lack of jurisdiction.
Magistrate Judge Phillip J. Green of the U.S. District Court, Western District of Michigan, Southern Division denied the motions after hearing oral arguments.
“We are very pleased the court saw the evidence the way we have always seen the evidence and the way the community ... saw the behavior and the hundreds of people who spoke both publicly and privately about such undemocratic conduct by an elected official,” said Blake Ringsmuth, MacIntosh’s Traverse City attorney.
Traverse City attorney Gregory R. Grant is representing Grand Traverse County in the case. The Lansing-based Andrew J. Brege is representing Clous. Neither Grant or Brege returned calls for comment to the Record-Eagle as of publication time.
Green did not document his reasons for the denial in his order, but referred to the hearing. The Record-Eagle filed a request for a transcript of the hearing.
In the lawsuit MacIntosh claims she felt intimidated and threatened by Clous’ actions. The lawsuit also claims those actions have a chilling effect on others who may now be afraid to exercise their free speech rights during meetings.
After receiving multiple threatening phone calls after the Jan. 20 meeting, MacIntosh filed a complaint with the Michigan State Police, saying she felt threatened by Clous’ actions. Following the investigation the case was sent to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office by county Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg to avoid a conflict of interest, as previously reported.
The AG’s office in June opted not to pursue criminal charges against Clous, finding that his actions did not amount to criminal conduct because there was not enough evidence to prove malicious intent, as previously reported.
Nessel in a press release stated that she found Clous’ actions “reprehensible and irresponsible, but not illegal.”
At that January meeting MacIntosh gave public comment regarding members of the far-right Proud Boys group speaking out in support of making Grand Traverse County a so-called Second Amendment sanctuary during a county meeting in early 2020.
MacIntosh asked board members to disavow the Proud Boys, especially in light of its involvement in the Jan. 6 attacks on the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.
Instead, Clous left his seat and came back with the rifle, which he held across his chest for several seconds.
The lawsuit states that Clous was acting in his capacity as an elected member of the board when he showed the weapon.
Per county policy, employees are not allowed to have weapons on county property or anywhere that county business is conducted. The policy, last updated in 2019, does not cover livestreamed meetings. The lawsuit asserts that by not having such a policy in place the county is allowing the conduct.
In his motion to dismiss, Grant states that MacIntosh does not present facts to support that the actions of Clous resulted from a “policy or practice” of Grand Traverse County, as alleged in the lawsuit, or that the county could have precluded Clous’ actions, as legislative officials have First Amendment rights.
The Jan. 20 rifle incident drew international attention and angered many county residents who called for Clous’ resignation and/or an apology. Neither came. Clous is serving his fourth term on the board.
A video scheduling conference is set for Jan. 25 at which, among other things, a trial date will be established.
Ringsmuth said he is looking forward to his day in court, to have the community decide whether Clous’ behavior is acceptable for an elected official.
