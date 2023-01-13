LANSING — A bill to repeal Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban was introduced this week as state legislators got back to work.
The action follows the November 2022 voter approval of Proposal 3, which amended the state constitution to include a new individual right to reproductive freedom, including, but not limited to, abortion access in Michigan.
“We are grateful to the Michigan Legislature for moving swiftly to remove outdated laws from the books and helping ensure that Michigan is in compliance with the new constitutional amendment which permanently protects reproductive freedom statewide,” Chief Executive Officer of Planned Parenthood Michigan Paula Thorton Greear said in a news release Friday.
“This last year has been a long and difficult one while we fought to protect access to abortion across Michigan,” Thorton Greear said.
Election data from Bridge Michigan indicated that 55.5 percent of those voting in November favored the proposal.
Citizens to Support MI Women and Children, the committee organized to fight the proposal, was led by Right to Life of Michigan and the Michigan Catholic Conference.
Prior to the vote, the committee said the amendment “is not about protecting existing rights, but smuggling a radical proposal into the constitution that would repeal or drastically alter dozens of state laws,” Bridge Michigan reported.
One measure Proposal 3 did not explicitly address was the 1931 law that had banned abortions, including in cases of rape or incest, that was already on the books.
House Bill 4006, introduced by state Rep. Laurie Pohutsky, D-Livonia, and state Sen. Erika Geiss, D-Taylor, this week is less than three sentences long. It requires the removal of Section 14 of the Michigan Penal Code, which officially would take the 1931 law off the books.
The statewide debate over reproductive health began after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark case, Roe v. Wade, last summer. In that case, the court had ruled that the U.S. Constitution conferred the right to choose to have an abortion.
When Roe was overturned in June, the existing law in Michigan was the 1931 abortion ban.
Planned Parenthood of Michigan and its chief medical operating officer, Dr. Sarah Wallett, initiated a legal challenge against the 1931 law in April 2022 in anticipation of the Supreme Court decision.
“We knew that federal protections for abortion care were in danger and we needed to act quickly to protect our patients,” Wallett said in a statement. “As a health care provider, I feel strongly that all people deserve access to abortion care and the right to make deeply personal decisions without interference from politicians.”
