Most everyone can easily name their favorite teacher.
For me, this person has no equal.
His name was Mr. Ed Ver Hoeven.
If you’ll indulge me, I’d like you, dear reader, to meet him.
Mr. Ed Ver Hoeven was my third-grade teacher, and one of the few men who taught at South Elementary at the time. The location was Grandville, Michigan.
He chose me.
An anxious child, my mother — who was also a teacher at South — told me Mr. Ver Hoeven picked me to be on his classroom roster. Knowing this felt like our little secret and thus immediately set me up to succeed. The warmth he exuded was immediate, constant and exactly what my little third-grade heart needed.
He believed in me.
Mr. Ver Hoeven put me through to be tested for something called IMAGE; it’s a program that provides academically gifted kids experiences to challenge them outside of their usual classroom activities. I felt so proud, my feet, strapped inside my Velcro tennis shoes decorated with a plastic adornment that changed color as I moved, felt like they weren’t even touching the ground.
I didn’t make the cut. No matter, his message has already burrowed its way through to my heart.
I learned to raise my hand high and to confidently share my ideas. I self assuredly competed with the boys during math challenges, and enjoyed speaking in front of class. Sitting on the edge of my seat, I couldn’t wait to be called on. I had come out of my shell, the adults said.
He saw me.
Once, at recess, a friend and I, rocks in hands, climbed up upon a wooded contraption and dropped the rocks below while other kids were playing. Thank goodness no one was seriously hurt, but we knew we’d done something seriously wrong when we were called to the principal’s office.
“It just doesn’t sound like you,” Mr. Ver Hoeven told me.
I’d made a mistake, and he still believed in my goodness.
Fast forward to an especially painful time in my adult life. The situation was dire enough that I needed to seek out mental health services that included all-day group therapy. During one of these support group sessions, Mr. Ver Hoeven and his care for me came up.
“He saw me as I really am,” I told the group without realizing what I said until someone repeated it back to me.
I knew I needed to write to him to thank him for bringing a third-grader to life.
Life happened and I put the letter writing off.
Recently, after the urge to write to him resurfaced, I took to Google for his address.
I was too late.
Mr. Ver Hoeven had passed.
The site where his obituary is posted provides a place for public comments.
Someone who could have been me left a message. She spoke of the novelty of having a male teacher for the first time, and feeling nervous as her friends were not in her class when she started third grade. Mr. Ver Hoeven quickly became this woman’s favorite teacher; she even visited him during her college years.
It made me wonder: How many other little girls had this gentleman, this gentle man, revealed to themselves?
Mr. Ver Hoeven, I hope you get this message.
You saw me; and in the reflection in your eyes I saw myself.
I was good.
