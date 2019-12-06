GRAND RAPIDS — The question of Larry Inman’s guilt or innocence is soon to be in the hands of a federal jury.
But the Republican lawmaker did not want the men and women charged with his fate making that decision without hearing from him.
Inman, the state representative from Michigan’s 104th district, took the stand Friday at the Gerald R. Ford Federal Building to proclaim his innocence of the federal corruption charges against him.
Inman is charged with three felonies — attempted extortion, bribery and lying to an FBI agent — stemming from accusations he attempted to sell his vote for money in an illegal quid pro quo. Inman could spend between 10-30 years in prison if convicted.
“I am an innocent person. I did not do these things,” Inman said under oath. “I did nothing wrong. I am innocent.”
U.S. attorneys Christopher O’Connor and Ronald Stella claim text messages Inman sent June 1-3, 2018, to officials from two labor unions — the Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters and Millwrights and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 498 — as well as a lobbyist connected with the MRCCM show the state representative offered his “no” vote on an attempt to repeal the state’s prevailing wage law if he was given $30,000. Inman received no money from either union after the request and later voted in favor of the repeal, which narrowly passed the House by a 56-53 vote.
Inman and his attorney, Christopher Cooke, leaned heavily Friday on the defense that Inman’s addiction to prescription painkillers, including Norco, impaired Inman’s judgment and resulted in actions out of character and out of his control.
Inman testified there were days when he was taking 25-30 painkillers and would also mix those with alcohol. The abuse began after an injury to his foot that was followed by multiple unrelated surgeries and complications from those surgeries between 2014-18.
Cooke, during questioning, presented Inman with the June 3, 2018, text message Inman sent to MRRCW Legislative Director Lisa Canada in which he mentions the upcoming prevailing wage vote and a previously promised $30,000. Inman said the message was “really unorganized,” “goofy,” “rambling” and “ranting and raving.”
“It doesn’t even sound like me,” Inman said. “I had no idea I sent anything like that.”
O’Connor countered, and said the content of the text messages “couldn’t be clearer,” referring to the June 1, 2018, text Inman sent to an IBEW official.
In that text, Inman said, “If I take the vote no to send it to the ballot, I am going to need a lot of help and a ton of campaign money.”
Inman said he is not directly asking for money in that text and instead making a statement that his “no” vote will cost him funding from other Republican-backing organizations.
O’Connor also questioned Inman’s truthfulness regarding the painkiller abuse and pointed to Inman’s medical records and reports from Inman’s general physician that show Inman reported taking 1-2 pills per day during a May 2018 visit and 2-3 pills per day during a July 2018 visit.
O’Connor said those records show Inman’s abuse didn’t raise concern with his doctor until September and October 2018.
The court also heard from defense witnesses, including former Inman Campaign Manager Ashleigh Ackerman, former Inman Chief of Staff Brad McGuire and Inman associates Tim McGuire and K. Ross Childs.
All testified they knew Inman to be an honest, forthright and ethical man, but Ackerman and Brad McGuire said they saw Inman’s abuse of prescription painkillers negatively affect his mental stability.
McGuire said Inman became “increasingly aggressive” as his dependency on narcotics worsened, calling the amount of pills Inman took daily “crazy.” He also said Inman’s drug abuse was “messing up his head” and that Inman had difficulty following along in normal interactions and seemed forgetful in conversations.
Ackerman testified she was so concerned about Inman’s use of painkillers that she addressed the issue with Inman’s doctors without Inman’s knowledge. She said it was “increasingly frustrating” to work with Inman and that he would “go AWOL for a little bit and not show up for things.”
Cooke attempted to have the case thrown out after the prosecution rested its case and before Inman testified, but he was unsuccessful.
Cooke said the government did not meet the required burden of proof of Inman’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt and further questioned the jurisdiction the federal prosecutors hold over what he believes is a state of Michigan matter.
Judge Robert Jonker disagreed, and said a jury could reasonably return a guilty verdict in the case based on the prosecution’s presentation of evidence and witness statements.
He also said Inman's role as a state representative and actions involving federal dollars warrants federal jurisdiction.
Cooke argued text messages to union representatives were neither “an overt act” nor “a substantial step toward a commission of a crime. He said there would be “serious additional problems” if Inman was convicted on speech alone.
Jonker ruled the prosecution presented multiple indicators of conduct beyond speech and that it could be reasonably concluded Inman’s texts were an overt act. He also said a reasonable jury could conclude the defense’s reasoning of why Inman voted to repeal prevailing wage was a fabrication and that presenting a false explanation was done to cover up an illegal activity.
“It’s a jury question and not one of me as to a matter of law,” Jonker said.
The jury is expected to begin deliberating after closing statements are made Monday.
“It’s going to be a determination as to how, overall, Rep. Inman’s credibility stacks up against the rest of the facts in this case,” Cooke said.
“I’m glad we got a chance to go in front of a jury and have them make a decision on this.”
The trial resumes at 8:30 a.m. Monday.
