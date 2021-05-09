FRANKFORT — Rick Schmitt put out a request on social media last month looking for a needle in a haystack — rental units for the up to 40 summer employees he planned to hire.
Schmitt, the co-owner of Stormcloud Brewing Company in Frankfort, was humbled by the number of people offering up rooms in their homes.
“The issue for us — and it’s not unique to Stormcloud and not unique to Frankfort — is that if you don’t have a connection, a friend or family member, finding a rental for three to four months that you can afford is not feasible,” Schmitt said.
But Schmitt and others are finding that a more permanent solution to the housing problem for seasonal employees is the key to running a business that relies on warm weather and tourists.
“Part of the solution is for private businesses to acquire housing they have control over,” Schmitt said. “It takes a huge burden off the hiring process and if the employee has a good experience they’ll come back. And many times they’ll bring a friend.”
Stormcloud is in the process of purchasing a three-unit apartment building to provide housing for six employees and is looking for other opportunities.
But homes that hit the market are being snapped up for the weekly rental market, which can sometimes bring in five times as much income as a year-round rental, Schmitt said.
Leah Moskovitz is the workgroups and housing supervisor for Cherry Republic, which hires about 95 season workers for its stores, restaurant and warehouse in Glen Arbor, Empire and Traverse City.
“We’re sitting pretty well right now in regards to hiring,” Moskovitz said. “We’re pretty confident with our numbers.”
Many of those hired by the company are local, she said. For others, Cherry Republic owns a home in Glen Arbor Township that houses 10 employees and recently purchased another in Maple City that houses six. Another 16 people are housed in a dorm at the Leelanau School, and other employees are from a work camper program where people live in their RVs at a local campground and work from May through October.
The campers are still there after college kids go back to school and the fall color season ramps up, Moskovitz said.
About 100 seasonal workers have been hired for Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, which is gearing up for what is expected to be a busy summer.
The lakeshore has 40 beds on the mainland in three farmhouses and in converted officers quarters at the former Air Force base near Empire. The available beds are up from 20 the park had last year because of COVID-19 restrictions, but down from the 60 it usually has, said Scott Tucker, lakeshore superintendent.
The rest of those hired are local or have found housing, Tucker said.
“All of our park housing beds are full,” Tucker said. “We did not have anybody that said they couldn’t find a place to live.”
Tucker said whether someone has housing is not a part of the interview process. If a person takes a job and then is unable to find a place to live, it’s back to square one.
“We don’t make job offers based on whether someone has a local connection or has housing,” Tucker said. “This year no one turned down a job.”
Schmitt said people often come to him for jobs having already scouted out housing. For those who haven’t found housing, it’s one of the first conversations that is had during the interview, he said.
Schmitt said he still has about 10 spots to fill.
“If I don’t find those 10 workers, I won’t be open every day,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.