TRAVERSE CITY – Motorists are being asked to use alternate routes for the 100 block of West Front Street on Wednesday.
Beginning at 7 a.m. that day, contractors will be shifting traffic in that block as they complete the project there. The road should be open by the end of the day Wednesday.
But motorists and pedestrians also should be aware that there may be temporary shifts for paving in this area after this date. In addition, the work is weather-dependent and modifications to this plan may be necessary.
Motorists are asked to avoid this area to reduce congestion, delay, and promote worker safety.
City Engineering Department Public Services Assistant John McWethy at (231) 922-4467 is the contact for any questions, comments or concerns about the work or the schedule.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.