MANISTEE — Original estimates of the amount of diesel fuel that spilled into Lake Michigan Aug. 2 from a damaged cargo vessel were too high, the U.S. Coast Guard said Thursday.
“There was nowhere near that 45,000 gallons,” Lt. Heather Stemmerman said. “It was substantially less.”
The reason the Coast Guard knows this is because they were able to transfer what Stemmerman characterized as a “good amount” of recovered red-dyed diesel fuel from the damaged Manitowoc onto another ship.
Stemmerman said she could not confirm yet the exact amount of fuel that spilled into the lake about 1.5 nautical miles offshore, northwest of where the Manistee River enters Lake Michigan. But the investigation is continuing to determine the cause of the hull breach on the vessel’s starboard diesel tank.
The 612-foot-long bulk carrier has a maximum spill potential of 45,174 gallons of diesel fuel, authorities have said.
When the crew reported the breach at 2:50 p.m. Aug. 2, as the vessel was starting to make headway out of its port and into Lake Michigan, a response plan was activated. That’s when they dropped anchor and called in a spill response organization, which transferred fuel from one tank to another. That drew down the level of the fuel in the leaking tank so that it was below the location of the hole in the hull.
As of midnight the following day, Stemmerman reported the vessel was no longer leaking diesel. On Aug. 4, after U.S. Coast Guard engineers and the American Bureau of Shipping approved the temporary epoxy repair on the vessel’s hull, the Manitowoc returned to port in Muskegon to undergo more extensive repairs.
Stemmerman confirmed the vessel had made it safely to Muskegon four days later without any additional spillage.
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Lt. Cmdr. Chris Duffy said researchers are still looking into how diesel spills affect freshwater as compared to salt water.
“Because it was a lighter oil, we would expect it to evaporate within 12 hours,” Duffy said. “That’s why there was very little sheen.”
Within hours after the initial report, a red slick, 1.6 miles long by 200 meters wide, was seen drifting northeast from the vessel.
By Thursday, the size of the slick had spread to 2 nautical miles long by 3.5 nautical miles wide, according to responders, who used absorbent booms to clean up the diesel fuel on the water.
It will be difficult to determine what, if any, environmental impact will occur as a result of this spill, Duffy said. Water and fish species will need to be tested to find that out, he said.
As far as any immediate impact on wildlife, Stemmerman said the Coast Guard has received no reports from any state agencies regarding damage to the surrounding area.
Cleanup response efforts were directed and overseen by U.S. Coast Guard-established unified command, with representatives from the U.S. Coast Guard; the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy; Manistee County Emergency Management; Benzie County Emergency Management; Little River Band of Ottawa Indians; Manistee and Benzie County Sheriff’s Offices; and the City of Manistee.
Their work concluded last Friday.
On Monday, the District Health Department #10 announced through spokesman Nick Eckhart that all beach advisories had been lifted.
Eckhart confirmed Thursday that they hadn’t received any reports of diesel fuel in or near the water since last week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.