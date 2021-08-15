LANSING — Doodooshaaboo, or breastfeeding, is a traditional practice in Anishinaabek culture, but today’s Indigenous mothers and babies statistically represent one of the lowest exclusive breastfeeding rates at six months of age in any race or ethnicity in the nation, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.
The organization recommends that babies be fed exclusively breastmilk for the first six months of life.
Not many American mothers reach that goal though — only about 25 percent overall, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Indigenous mothers are 50 percent less likely than white mothers to make it to six months.
As part of Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s commitment to support the critical role that breastfeeding plays in providing a strong foundation for Michigan infants, August 2020 was declared as National Breastfeeding month. The month of awareness includes the second week, August 8-14, as Native Breastfeeding Week.
The proclamation signed by Whitmer stated that Michigan is committed to improving the outcomes for Indigenous mothers and infants during prenatal, postpartum, and lactation support to reduce Michigan’s infant mortality rates.
“Indigenous maternal mortality is two to three times the rate of white maternal mortality and Indigenous infant mortality is three times greater than white infant mortality with a 73 percent increased mortality risk if the baby is not breastfed,” Whitmer said.
For Native families, breastfeeding may play a role in overall health challenges. CDC data show that American Indian and Alaska Natives face the highest rates of obesity and diabetes.
Michigan acknowledges the grief of Indigenous Peoples and joins in mourning the loss of Indigenous children “whose remains were and are being discovered on stolen land and those who were denied their birthright of the perfect first food,” Whitmer stated in the proclamation.
For centuries, tribal nations in North American were forcefully removed from their homelands and put onto federal reserves. Starting in the 19th century, the U.S and Canadian governments started forcefully separating Indigenous children from their families. They were sent to off-reserve residential boarding schools.
Additionally, Indigenous Peoples have and still face systemic racism. This impacts Indigenous families trying to breastfeed.
Breastfeeding wasn’t a norm growing up for Angie Sanchez, tribal citizen of the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians. She said herself and her siblings weren’t breastfed, and neither were people she knew within her community.
That knowledge wasn’t passed down and it wasn’t something that really crossed her mind until she had a baby of her own.
Sanchez said she knew she wanted to breastfeed, but didn’t know who to turn to within her family or community when issues arose feeding her son.
“I truly didn’t understand the power of breast milk back then, and it’s so much deeper than just food, ” Sanchez said.
She was able to correct the issue with a lactation consultant, but was left wondering how many other Indigenous mothers have or struggle with breastfeeding and end up quitting because of the lack of support?
That led Sanchez to attend a week-long training in Sault Ste. Marie and to become certified as an Indigenous Breastfeeding Counselor in 2019.
The program was hosted by Reanne Madison, traditional Ojibwe and Mexika birth keeper of, at the time, the Intertribal Council of Michigan and under the instruction of Camie Goldhammer, MSW, LICSW, IBCLC of the Sisseton-Wahpeton Oyate’.
The training provided Sanchez and other participants support and the education to help decolonize parenting and feeding traditions within their communities. The education in the program is different from other lactation certification classes stated Sanchez; they cater to culturally appropriate breastfeeding support which includes learning about trauma, because of the long history, Indigenous mothers were continuously separated from their babies.
So in her first year as a PhD student in the Department of Geography, Environment, and Spatial Sciences at Michigan State University, Sanchez applied for a grant to help change that for Indigenous Michigan mothers.
She and her advisor, Dr. Sue Grady, received $344,406 from Michigan Health Endowment in September 2020 to support Native American Breastfeeding Initiative “Embracing Culture.”
“I want to bring resources together,” Sanchez said. She explained that, under her advisor, “we’re looking at where breastfeeding initiation rates are low in Native American Michigan women and collecting that data.”
From there they will assess where rates are low and assess where it’s needed, she said.
The grant will implement breastfeeding programs in six tribal communities in Michigan, two in the Upper Peninsula and four in the Lower Peninsula. More than 150 Indigenous people will be trained and certified as Indigenous Breastfeeding Councilors to bring back breastfeeding as a ceremony to their communities.
The certification is a 40-hour, week long program for Indigenous Peoples. In addition, healthcare workers and other Indigenous Peoples will be trained how to best support breastfeeding in their communities.
Sanchez stated that the act of breastfeeding is “medicine” and it’s the first medicine babies receive.
“It’s our right to have this ceremony with our babies.”
Classes will be available in Michigan starting in the spring of 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.