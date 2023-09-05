BEULAH — Whether it was a walk of about 23 feet on the Cold Creek Bridge in Beulah or a 5-mile trek on the Mackinac Bridge between St. Ignace and Mackinaw City, people came out Monday to cross a bridge in Michigan.
The 65th annual event on the Mighty Mac reportedly attracted about 35,000 walkers, the largest turnout for this Labor Day tradition since 2016, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.
Since 1958, during its dedication ceremony, the walk has been the one day when an exception is made and pedestrians are allowed to cross the bridge. At 26,372 feet, the Mackinac Bridge is the longest suspension bridge in the Western Hemisphere.
Conversely, the Cold Creek Bridge may be the shortest bridge walk of the day. It involves a trek of less than 10 yards in the lakeside town of Beulah.
The event got started in 2015 and, this year, attracted roughly 100 participants — young people, families with babies and toddlers and dogs, older residents, bicyclists and kayakers. They lined up and waited in the sunshine for Beulah Village Council President Jeri VanDePerre to cut the yellow ribbon so everyone could cross the bridge over a stream near where it feeds into Crystal Lake.
Bill Kennis, the emcee volunteer with the Crystal Lake Community Business Assocation, hosted the event, which was followed by a presentation along with games and prizes for children in Beulah Village Park.
Other bridge walks took place throughout the region, from Bellaire to Elk Rapids to Charlevoix — and the weather turned out to be ideal for these events.
