TRAVERSE CITY — The holidays mean many things to many people.
For local restaurant owner Miguel Osorio, it means family, friends and the Mexican tradition of tamales.
Families gather each year during La Navidad (Christmas season) to make fresh tamales, share memories and make new ones, he said.
“They are moments of joy,” said Osorio, remembering his childhood, “of celebrating our love of family.”
Growing up in the Mixteca region of Oaxaca, located in southern Mexico, Osorio said making tamales meant that generations gathered together in an assembly line. Each person had a job, whether young or old.
“All of those memories of generations, and our ancestors, and our traditions” are overwhelming, he said, “It’s a celebration. It’s a party.”
As the owner of Osorio Tacos Y Salsas, which is known for their award-winning, homemade salsas, Miguel Osorio is making sure to pass on his family’s traditions year-round with tamales. They are typically on the menu.
But this is the busy season, and Monday, when his restaurant (located in Acme near Grand Traverse Resort) was closed, a small crew came in to get a head start on making tamales. With Christmas fast approaching, customer appetite goes up.
They already have pre-orders for 1,800 dozen tamales starting Monday, he said.
“Every day is a tamales day!” he said.
Never had a tamal?
Whether you’re eating a tamal (singular) or a whole mess of tamales (plural) the traditional Mesoamerican dish is made of masa (or dough), which is steamed in a husk corn wrapper or banana leaf.
They’re popular during the holidays, of course, but in daily Mexican life, people eat them for breakfast or maybe in the afternoon for a snack. The beauty of tamales, according to world-renowned chef, author and TV host Rick Bayless, is their diversity of flavors and styles.
“They come in all shapes and sizes and wrappers and fillings,” he said on an episode of his PBS-TV Show “One Plate at a Time.”
Every region throughout Mexico has its popular flavors.
The northern region of the country is known for its reddish masa and plenty of beef fillings.
But growing up in Oaxaca, “each of the seven regions is known for its diversity of flavors,” Osorio said.
“We have like 20 different kinds, and each town is different,” he said.
Mole, a sauce with a variety of 14-plus spices and popular in Oaxaca, and nearby Puebla, is a style along with chicken, pork, elote (sweet corn), and even iguana.
In Traverse City you also will find great variety.
Spanglish
At Spanglish, which is a restaurant located at The Village at Grand Traverse Commons, owners Vicente and Anna Serrano said “tamales are what got us started.”
“We opened Spanglish in 2013, but sold tamales at the Village Farm Market for two year before that,” Anna said.
They serve four varieties: Pork with tomatillo salsa; chicken with guajillo chili salsa; Three Sisters vegetarian (butternut squash, beans and sweet corn; and New World vegan tamal (roasted zucchini, tomatoes, onions, pepitas and garlic).
“Most tamales are not vegan or vegetarian, that is one of the biggest differences between our tamales and others,” Serrano said. “We also use the pork fat that is rendered when we roast the pork for the restaurant. We do not use hydrogenated oil. We are Spanglish so our food is a marriage of Michigan and Mexico.”
Originally from Guerrero, Mexico (which is along the Pacific Ocean coast and north of Oaxaca), Vicente Serrano “grew up in a home with a lot of food insecurity,” Anna said.
“They weren’t often able to make an abundance of food. But when it was harvest season for corn they would make ‘tamales de elote.’ They would grind the fresh corn and steam it in the husk,” she said.
On special occasions, like Christmas, birthdays or graduations, people in his village would make “tamales nejos” where the corn was boiled with ashes.
“They had a kind of smoky flavor. They were served with mole. They were wrapped in banana leaves, not corn husks,” Serrano said.
Tamales were a big community and family thing, she added.
“He still remembers the tamales that his Indigenous neighbors made even though he only had them once. They had black beans mixed with the masa, shaped into a ball and wrapped in the leaves of the corn plant. They were so good.”
TC Latino Grocery
Owner Sandra Rios said business is booming at her TC Latino Grocery store and two taquerias, which have already sold nearly 1,000 tamales in the first two weeks of December. And it will get busier as it gets closer to Christmas.
Along with popular tamales such as pork, beef, chicken and cheese with jalapeno, they make sweet ones with strawberry and pineapple/coconut, too.
“Just for the holidays,” she said.
At the grocery store, people stop in to not only buy pre-packaged tamales, but to buy everything you need to make them at home.
“A lot of families gather for the holidays, so they come in to buy their ingredients,” said Rios, who has been open for more than 11 years.
They have the steamers needed, spices, masa, as well as the corn husks.
“They even come in and ask, ‘What is the recipe for your tamales?’” she said.
Customers have asked her to do a cooking class.
She loves that her store attracts a diversity of cultures who come in to learn more about Mexican foods and traditions. Tamales are a big draw.
“Depending on where they are from, everybody has their own way of making tamales,” Rios said.
Originally from Matamoros, a northern city in the state of Tamaulipas, Mexico, Rios moved to the States as a migrant worker when she was 3 years old.
She ended up in Traverse City in 2001.
Today she owns the grocery store on South Airport Road, a beauty salon next door and two taquerias, one on Silver Lake Road and the other on 3 Mile Road.
Tamales are made year-round at both taquerias, using her mom’s recipe, which uses guajillo chiles in the masa to give it that red tint.
“Once in a while she goes to restaurants to make sure the recipe has not changed. She’s really picky about that,” Rios said.
Her family’s tradition was to do the assembly line production on Christmas Eve.
“Everybody had something to do,” she said. “Those were great memories.”
What makes a good tamal?
They come in different sizes and colors, depending on the region of Mexico, said Miguel Osorio.
But, honestly, you can’t go wrong, he added.
“A good tamal is the one you make. That’s the flavor, the passion, the love, the memory of your grandmother opening the clay pot over a wood fire to share the tamales,” Osorio said.
Those memories have pushed Osorio and his wife, Karla, who makes tamales from her native state of Baja California, to pass it on to their four children.
Osorio said it’s important for parents in all cultures to share their traditions with their children.
“It’s nice to remember our ancestors through our traditions, like making tamales,” Osorio said. “Our new generations need to remember the roots where they come from, and it’s good to share that with the community and your friends. Don’t lose it.”
