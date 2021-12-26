LUDINGTON — Photographer Todd Reed’s new retrospective book offers a window into nature’s powerful, intimate and fleeting instants few are lucky enough to witness firsthand.
“Photographers like Todd, who aren’t just taking a picture of a pretty scene but are capturing a moment, have helped transform photography and bring it to the forefront of the art world,” said Andrew Skinner, Ludington Area Center for the Arts executive director.
“Todd Reed: 50 Years of Seeing Michigan Through a Lens” chronicles the Ludington-based photographer’s career from his early reporter days covering events like the storm that sunk the SS Edmund Fitzgerald, to COVID-19 shutdown nature escapes.
Reed snapped more than a million photos since beginning his journey at Northwestern Michigan College in the late ‘60s. He went on to earn a journalism degree at Michigan State University.
“I’m a journalist at heart,” he said. “I don’t shoot any set-up photos. I’m big on found pictures taken as I travel the lakeshore and countryside.”
It’s not always by chance that he captured award-winning images. In the winter of 2014, Reed and four other photographers risked hiking across the frozen Lake Superior to shoot ice formations at Grand Island.
“It was the experience and picture of a lifetime,” he said.
Reed, best known for his grand scenic style, exposes secret moments of his photography muses — West Michigan’s shorelines, storms, lighthouses, woods and wildlife.
Reed’s eighth self-published, large format photographic art book highlights images from his 23 years as a journalist and photojournalist and 33 years of service in the United States Coast Guard Reserve. His photos document Lake Michigan’s commercial fishing industry as it was in the 1970s to Leland Fish Town, the Inland Seas vessel sailing waters at Suttons Bay, and scenes of Ludington’s Big Sable Point Lighthouse to Frankfort’s Point Betsie Lighthouse awash in crashing waves, snow crystals and radiant light.
Reed’s work has appeared in several Pure Michigan campaigns and regional and national publications.
“His knowledge of the area and his impeccable talent for capturing its beauty has propelled the area to one of Michigan’s must-see locations,” Skinner said.
Son Brad said the emotive impact of his father’s images draws people to the work.
“My dad is a sensitive, caring person and I think that transfers to his photos,” he said. “People find it moving.”
Reed credits Brad for his conversion to digital photography.
“He pushed me off the digital cliff in 2004 and I never looked back,” he said.
Between 1986 and 2011 Reed taught photography to more than 2,000 students at West Shore Community College.
“He has an uncanny ability to get them to believe in themselves,” said Brad who followed in his father’s career footsteps. “At the same time, they never get too comfortable and push their limits.”
The father and son team currently share their expertise in teaching workshops at Todd and Brad Reed Photography studio in downtown Ludington.
The 72-year-old photographer, Coastie and instructor said he still has images to shoot.
“I’m not leaving the camera on the shelf,” he said. “I’ll look forward to seeing the world in pictures until I die.”
“Todd Reed: 50 Years of Seeing Michigan Through a Lens” and other Todd and Brad Reed works are sold at their downtown gallery or online at https://toddandbradreed.com.
