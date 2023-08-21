FRANKFORT — A kiteboarder was airlifted to Munson Medical Center after falling into rough waters on Lake Michigan.
The incident was reported by the City of Frankfort Fire & Rescue on Saturday at 6:31 p.m after they were alerted to the fact that someone was struggling in the water.
Firefighters said they were dispatched to the water rescue in Platte Bay near Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore.
"Upon our arrival to Platte Point, we met with a sheriff's deputy and observed the patient being rescued from the water by a USCG helicopter," the fire department said in a statement.
After they determined that the U.S. Coast Guard helicopter could not safely land in that area or on the beach, the patient was airlifted directly to Traverse City.
The fire department was dispatched along with Benzie County EMS, Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore, U.S. Coast Guard Station Manistee, Benzie County Sheriff and U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City.
