ALBA — Dozens of firefighters raced to a large fire burning multiple buildings Monday morning at Kitchen Farms in eastern Antrim County.
Huge, gray and black billows of smoke poured into the sky above several agricultural buildings ablaze at the well-known potato farm, visible from several miles away. Authorities ordered residents within one mile of the farm headquarters to shelter in place because of poor visibility and smoke.
The fire destroyed both office and agricultural buildings at the farm where millions of pounds of fresh spuds are annually grown, sorted, washed and packaged for sale.
Authorities reported the fire was primarily fueled by wooden pallets and sacks stored in the buildings, and there has been no indication of chemical or hazardous material concerns. Early reports point to new construction as the cause of the fire, but more investigation must be done, officials said.
Emergency responders temporarily re-directed traffic off of U.S. Highway 131 between M-32 and Alba Highway to keep the public away from the fire smoke. Firefighters from at least a dozen departments from across four counties responded to the scene to fight the fire at the large and historic farm.
Jeremy Scott, Antrim County's deputy administrator, said nobody had been injured after four hours of firefighters battling the blaze. It was expected firefighters would be at work much of the day to extinguish the blaze, he said.
Star Township Fire Chief Pete Hoogerhyde reported more than 5 million gallons of water had been used on the fire by 4 p.m. Monday.
Kitchen Farms began more than 100 years ago, produces mostly yellow, white and russet potatoes, and employs between 15 and 40 workers depending on the season, as previously reported in the Record-Eagle.
The agricultural business has a major economic impact on the rural area.
"It's obvious it will be a loss to the community and the family," said Kathleen Kitchen, vice-president of the Mancelona Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Kitchen said she is related to the family that owns Kitchen Farms, but not directly. It's known as a significant local employer, she confirmed.
"They are a big operation," Kitchen said.
The farm's main operations are along U.S. 131 just north of Alba, an unincorporated village on the east side of Antrim County. Large tracts of the farm's potato fields stretch for miles alongside both sides of the highway.
Meteorologist Dan Cornish, from the National Weather Service station near Gaylord, said smoke from the large fire was visible on the facility's radar equipment, appearing not unlike a thunderstorm.
Authorities said the highway will remain closed until visibility improves.
