KINGSLEY — Matthew Williams just wants to have his senior year.
He wants his Kingsley High School classmates to have their senior year, too. And for the juniors and sophomores and freshmen to have their years.
The first threat to that reared its head Friday when it was publicly announced that a Kingsley High School student tested positive for COVID-19, just three days into the school year. Twelve other students were identified as possible exposures and required to quarantine for two weeks, per Grand Traverse County Health Department protocols, Kingsley Area Schools Superintendent Keith Smith said.
Staff did deep cleaning and repeated disinfecting of the school Friday through Monday in preparation of students returning. Principal Mike Moran said he saw more students wearing masks Tuesday than he did last week. Kingsley is a “mask optional, but highly recommended” school, Moran said.
“It’s understandable,” Moran said. “But the attitudes of the kids haven’t changed. They’re still in good spirits and ready to get back to work.”
Williams said he was anxious entering school Tuesday morning. He expected a positive case, but he expected it to be “a lot later in the year.”
“You just have to not be stupid about what you do,” Williams said. “If you feel sick, just don’t come to school. Even if you don’t feel sick, try not to be around other people.”
Williams wasn’t the only one taken aback by the news of a positive case.
Thomas Bartelmy, a junior, said he didn’t think anybody in Kingsley even had contracted the coronavirus yet.
“I hope I don’t get COVID today,” he said.
Bartelmy said it won’t be safe to continue in-person instruction if more students or teachers are infected. He expects face-to-face learning to continue for another “two months, at the most.”
“That’s tough, because it felt great coming back. I was tired of waiting for school,” he said. “Six months of summer break was just too much.”
Marlana Kaiser, also a junior, said she wasn’t nervous coming back to school, but she was concerned that the transmission could have spread to more than just the 13 students.
“They say they were quarantined, but I don’t think that’s going to stop it,” Kaiser said behind a face mask. “Those 13 people were around other people and those people were around other people — it’s just going to go on from there.”
Melissa Van Pelt admitted she was “a little nervous” as she dropped her 15-year-old daughter off Tuesday, but she said she is confident Kingsley staff have things under control.
“Fingers crossed that they have it contained and nothing like that happens again,” she said
Moran said the positive case caught him off guard and that returning to school has been “quite the undertaking.”
“There’s a lot more moving parts than we’re typically used to dealing with,” he said. “You’ve got little fires to put out here and there throughout the day.”
The mood is markedly different from previous years, Moran said. Students head to their lockers and then straight to class. No one hangs out in the hallways or in the commons.
Although they are back in school, Moran said it “doesn’t feel the same.”
“It’s very subdued,” Moran said. “It’s really quiet.”
Fortunately, Moran said the students have been “mature and level-headed.”
“They know what we have to do,” he said. “It’s not ideal. You want things back to normal.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.