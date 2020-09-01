KINGSLEY — Teachers and staff were in the buildings at Kingsley Area Schools just days after a student tested positive for COVID-19 — the first such case in the area.
The news broke Friday after the Grand Traverse County Health Department officials alerted Kingsley Superintendent Keith Smith of the positive case late Thursday.
Deep cleaning, sanitizing and disinfecting took place Friday and through the weekend, including three times of the classroom in which the student attended for three days last week. Students — except for the positive case and the 12 classmates the health department ordered to quarantine — will return Tuesday.
Although Kingsley saw a positive case, Smith said the district has a “good plan in place.”
“We’re staying the course. We’ve done as much as we can to make sure the rooms are ready for students,” Smith said, adding the schools are disinfected every night. “We take this very seriously. This is about the health and safety and education of our students.”
Smith admitted the positive case was disheartening and that he did not expect to make it through the entire school year without having to deal with the issue.
“To be only three days into the year and get that phone call ... you knew it was coming, but nothing prepares you for that news,” Smith said.
The health department’s decision to quarantine only 12 students came as a surprise to Smith. He expected more, but the health department uses the criteria of less than 6 feet of social distancing and more than 15 minutes of exposure when conducting contract tracing and ordering quarantines.
“When you hear one of your kids has it, you immediately start to really worry about that child and their family,” Smith said.
Nick Ceglarek, superintendent of the Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District that serves Kingsley and 15 other districts in northern Michigan, said school officials are “working around the clock,” to refine and put in place necessary protocols to respond to positive cases. Data suggests that there are positive cases in northern Michigan, and Ceglarek said school officials are “starting to see that show itself in our schools.”
“We’re going to follow the guidance of our health officials as we navigate these new waters,” Ceglarek said. “It is vital that we work closely with them and with the families and communities to ensure our students have the safest education possible.”
Ceglarek said the positive COVID case can act as a learning experience for the other school districts. Ceglarek spoke with Smith and said the Kingsley superintendent will relay the information about his district’s response to the other districts’ administrations.
Traverse City Area Public Schools Superintendent John VanWagoner said he is most interested in learning “the processes and procedures” implemented by the health department so he can pass that along to students, staff and families as well as his board of education.
VanWagoner applauded Smith and the Kingsley staff for their response, saying they did “a wonderful job of handling this.”
“We know there are going to be spot cases throughout our community,” VanWagoner said. “The key part of that is being cautious and learning from that.”
Smith said Kingsley would be “extremely lucky” if this was the only positive case the district faces all school year.
“School folks are inherently optimistic people, so people are hoping for the best,” Smith said. “Probably a large number of folks — in the back of their mind — were going, ‘What if we make it through the year with nobody?’”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.