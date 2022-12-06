KINGSLEY — The Kingsley Area Schools board of education selected two candidates, including the current superintendent of Elk Rapids Public Schools, for a second round of interviews after the board held first-round interviews for their open superintendent position.
After interviewing four candidates for superintendent on Monday, the Kingsley school board voted to bring Julie Brown, superintendent of Elk Rapids Public Schools, and Brad Reyburn, principal at Newaygo High School, back for a second round of interviews on Dec. 14.
Brown has been superintendent at Elk Rapids, which has a student population of about 1,200, since September 2020. Prior to that, she was the superintendent of Houghton Lake Community Schools in Roscommon County.
Reyburn is currently the principal at Newaygo High School, which has a student population of about 500. He has experience as a middle school and an elementary school principal as well.
The board voted unanimously to bring Reyburn back for an interview, but voted 6-1 to bring Brown back for a second round of interviews. Trustee Tony Temple was the lone “no” vote.
The board also interviewed Waldron Area Schools Superintendent Jack Ledford and Stephenson Area Public Schools Superintendent Susanne Carpenter on Monday. Waldron had a student population of 244 during the 2021-22 school year and Stephenson had a student population of 459 in the 2021-22 school year, according to MI School Data.
For both candidates, the board agreed that they were personable and had done great work at their current districts, but the trustees all had concerns about how their experiences with small districts would translate in their transition to leading Kingsley. The board voted unanimously to not bring Carpenter and Ledford back for second interviews.
“We don’t have the luxury here of bringing someone on who can’t hit the ground running,” Board President Beth Lajko said of Carpenter.
Board members took turns asking each candidate about their leadership and communication styles, their background, their reason for applying, tough decisions they’ve had to make as leaders, priorities they see for Kingsley and finances.
Each candidate emphasized their passion for public education and a student-first mentality.
During her interview, Brown emphasized the importance of engaging the community as a leader and communicating frequently and openly with all district stakeholders. She added that she sees Kingsley as a community that needs to heal, and she said communication is central to that.
“Our communities that make up the district are vital,” Brown said.
She also explained that she is seeking out the position at Kingsley, not because she wants to leave Elk Rapids necessarily, but because she believes in Kingsley’s “community of tradition and excellence” ethos and wants to be a part of a school district that “beats the odds,” because she was a student who beat the odds that were against her, she said.
Brown also said she doesn’t feel that, as a superintendent, she can “lead from behind a desk,” and, instead, she leads by example. She added that she also has high standards and that some may say she is hard to work with because she always puts the needs of the kids first.
During Reyburn’s interview with the board, he talked about how Kingsley high scores on standardized tests will be important to maintain and also improve still. He also mentioned the importance of a strategic plan and that he is very open and tries to make himself as available as possible.
Throughout his interview, Reyburn emphasized that he thinks that being involved in the community and being visible within the school and classrooms is important. As principal of Newaygo High School, Reyburn said he tries to get into every classroom every day, and he said he and his wife are very involved in the community through their work and their kids.
“I enjoy being part of the community,” Reyburn said. “I enjoy that piece very much.”
John Scholten from Michigan Leadership Institute is assisting the school board through the superintendent search process. After the four interviews were completed, Scholten read written comments from the community aloud.
In the comment sheets, many people had extra questions for the candidates and expressed concerns about their qualifications.
Many comments expressed concerns about how Carpenter and Ledford’s experience in such smaller schools would translate to working in Kingsley. One comment said that the fact that Reyburn has no superintendent experience is “terrifying”. Other written comments said that Reyburn came across as genuine.
The board agreed that Reyburn came across as genuine and confident and trustworthy and that he has a lot of leadership potential, but he lacks superintendent experience. However, many board members were impressed by his work as a principal and the fact that he has experience across all levels.
Trustee Vivien Snyder said that in his time at Newaygo High School, the graduation rate went from 82 percent to 93 percent in six years. Scholten added that Reyburn has also taken on superinendent training with MLI and other leadership education on his own time.
The board agreed that Brown was well-spoken, confident, she had a great experience, student-first mentality and she’s not afraid of making tough decisions. But the board members had questions about why she would make a lateral move like this while her district is in the middle of a construction project.
The board also had concerns about rumors that surfaced in the written comments and rumors they had heard personally.
Some people wrote in comment sheets that the “rumor mill” around Brown’s leadership at Elk Rapids is not flattering. Some commenters wrote that they heard she isn’t fitting in well at Elk Rapids Schools and that she is not good with teachers.
Scholten said he was disheartened to hear the rumors about Brown, and he read multiple comments from each candidate’s references that were positive about each candidate from other leaders in education, the candidates’ mentees, board presidents and other board trustees.
Some board members, including Tina Schelich, Lajko and Snyder, said they were hesitant to give credence to the rumors because they have been unsubstantiated and Brown received otherwise positive references.
Temple said that the fact that the board does not know enough about the source of those rumors concerns him that they may have a repeat of their most recent superintendent situation, which is why he voted against bringing her in for a second interview.
Kingsley’s superintendent of more than 10 years, Keith Smith, resigned in September in exchange for a full buyout of his remaining 5-year rolling contract, which totaled about $700,000. Smith’s leadership, treatment of teachers and decision to retroactively change students’ grades over a technical error drew criticism from the community, as did the board’s decision to buy out the rest of his contract.
Brown and Reyburn will each return to Kingsley for their own tours of the district and second-round interviews on Dec. 14.
