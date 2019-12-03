KINGSLEY — Weeks later, investigators have ruled the deaths of two Kingsley-based corrections officers a murder-suicide.
Tara Kelley, 53, and Angelina Winn, 49, were found dead in their Walton Road home by a former coworker on the morning of Oct. 25, 2019.
Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department investigators initially released few details to the public beyond the pair’s cause of death — gunshot wounds.
Now, autopsy reports show Kelley died of a self-inflicted shot and her longtime roommate, Winn, suffered several gunshot wounds to the head and torso at Kelley’s hand, Capt. Randy Fewless said Tuesday.
Both had been drinking and were “well above” the legal limit, he added.
“We believe that there was an argument that day that preempted the shooting,” Fewless said Tuesday.
Kelley and Winn both served as Michigan Department of Corrections officers at The Oaks Correctional Facility in Manistee. Both MDOC veterans, they’d also worked at Pugsley Correctional Facility near Kingsley before the prison was shuttered.
Fewless declined to elaborate on the nature of the pair’s relationship, only saying they’d lived together for several years.
