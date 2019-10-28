KINGSLEY — Two corrections officers found in their Kingsley home likely died of gunshot wounds, investigators said.
A Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department detective accompanied the bodies of Angelina Winn, 49, and Tara Kelley, 53, to Kalamazoo Monday morning to oversee autopsies, Lt. Chris Oosse said.
The women, both Michigan Department of Corrections employees based at Oaks Correctional Facility in Manistee, were found just after 9 a.m. Friday by a friend, Oosse said.
The discovery drew Sheriff’s Department officials, along with personnel from the Grayling-based Michigan State Police Forensics Lab and firefighters from nearby Paradise Township for an on-scene investigation that stretched into the afternoon.
Completed autopsy reports — which Oosse said should take another week or two — and a report from the MSP lab should provide a clearer picture, he said.
A letter shared by MDOC Public Information Officer Chris Gautz Saturday said the pair “will be missed by many.” It names Kelley and Winn as 19- and 20-year employees, respectively, both hired in as officers at Pugsley Correctional Facility before the now-defunct prison shuttered in 2016.
Oosse couldn’t speak to the pair’s relationship or who owned their home.
He also couldn’t confirm a time of death.
“There was no threat to the public, that’s as far as I can say on the subject,” Oosse said, reiterating a Friday afternoon Sheriff’s Department Facebook post. “Our detective bureau’s working everything out right now.”
