TRAVERSE CITY — A Kingsley Area Schools Board of Education trustee does not plan to step down from his position after his drunken driving conviction.
Max Anderson, Kingsley board treasurer, was convicted of operating while under the influence of intoxicating liquor with a blood alcohol content level greater than .17. His license will be suspended for 45 days and a breath-alcohol measuring device will be installed on his car’s ignition for one year, per state mandate.
The 35-year-old Kingsley resident pleaded guilty to the drunken driving charge on Sept. 13. A reckless driving charge was dismissed as were charges of speeding and refusing to take a preliminary breath test.
Anderson appeared before 86th District Court Judge Michael Stepka via Zoom on Tuesday and was sentenced to time served and will be required to pay fines totaling $950. Stepka declined to place Anderson on probation for the misdemeanor, adding that Anderson was “doing all the right things” and that he has no issues while out on bond. Anderson faced a maximum sentence of 180 days in jail for his offense.
“I am so, so deeply sorry. I never should have made the decision to get behind the wheel,” Anderson said in a prepared statement Tuesday. “I know my words are all I have at this point and only time will prove them binding, but I know with every fiber of my being — and for as long as I live — that I will never get behind the wheel of a vehicle after consuming alcohol again.”
Dashcam footage from the Michigan State Police first shows Anderson driving his Jeep onto the shoulder to pass a car on the right near the intersection of M-37 and Hamlin Road shortly before midnight on July 2. MSP troopers clocked his SUV at 100 mph and then again at 97 mph in pursuit onto M-113 near Hannah Road, according to police reports.
Later, the dashcam video shows Anderson swerving into the opposite lane to pass another car that veered off the road to avoid him.
The arresting officer reported that Anderson’s eyes were bloodshot and watery and that the smell of alcohol was present both in the car and on Anderson. The video shows Anderson telling the officer that he did not have much to drink and that his level of intoxication on a scale of 1-10 was a 1.
Anderson completed and failed some roadside sobriety tests but refused to take a preliminary breath test and a chemical test to gauge his blood alcohol content level. A court-ordered blood test later showed his BAC was .23, nearly three times the .08 legal limit for driving.
“The regret and guilt I feel for this terrible decision I made are immense,” Anderson said.
Shawn Worden, Anderson’s attorney, said his client’s actions were out of character.
“Max is super diligent guy. He’s a very put-together guy who had a really, really crappy night,” Worden said. “Everyone makes mistakes.”
Anderson said he will remain on the Kingsley Area Schools Board of Education. Neither Anderson’s actions nor his conviction violate the board’s code of ethics.
Board President Beth Lajko said her position within the court system prevents her from speaking about the situation and referred questions about Anderson to Kingsley Superintendent Keith Smith.
Smith said the conviction will not cause an automatic removal from the board and does not do anything to affect Anderson’s ability to serve the school district. Smith said had a child been in the car or had the incident involved a student, then it would be appropriate for Anderson to step down.
Smith said he fully supports Anderson remaining on the board of education.
“Just a tragic, life-changing mistake that he made. I know he’s incredibly remorseful and very sincere in wishing that hadn’t happened,” Smith said. “He’s trying to see if there are any positives that can come from that in terms of educating our kids.”
Anderson apologized to the Kingsley students, staff and families. He said the situation only strengthens his resolve to “be a better role model, school board member and volunteer.”
“I will continue to learn from this mistake and use its teachings to ensure it never happens again,” Anderson said. “I will share my experience with others in our community as an example in the hope that they might not make the same mistake.”
The Kingsley Board of Education next meets at 7 p.m. on Oct. 11, in the high school library.
