TRAVERSE CITY — In Traverse City about 200 people are on dialysis — a procedure that mechanically does the job of the kidneys for people who are in renal failure.
While a kidney transplant could vastly improve their quality of life, many of them don’t even make it to the waiting list, said Dr. John Stanifer, a nephrologist at Munson Medical Center.
A new program, Kidney Companions, hopes to change that by providing a supportive social network that many on dialysis lack and which is one of the criteria for getting a spot on the transplant list.
The program meets for the first time from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the Traverse Area District Library. Three training sessions are planned for those who sign up to volunteer.
“What we’re asking is that people come and be a support person, a friend, a companion,” Stanifer said.
To get on the transplant list, a person must be able to name three or four people who can give them a ride to the hospital at a moment’s notice, he said. Transplants are done in Grand Rapids and Ann Arbor — both of which are hours away.
A patient’s support people must also be able to help them post-surgery with getting them to doctor’s appointments, picking up medications or food and other things they may need.
“When you can’t name three or four people willing to do that, you can’t move forward,” Stanifer said. “You can’t get your foot in the door.”
When a person gets to end-stage kidney failure they can go on hospice and die, go on dialysis or get a transplant, he said. But it’s been shown many times that a kidney transplant has a profound outcome on a person’s life.
People can live decades with a new kidney, versus three to five years on dialysis.
Dialysis also consumes a person’s life, as it must done three times a week for five hours at a time, Stanifer said.
Stanifer and his wife, Molly Stanifer, moved to Traverse City about three years ago, coming from Durham, N.C., where he was chief fellow at the Duke Clinical Research Institute.
The Kidney Companions program is based on a volunteer prison reentry program the couple was involved with in Durham, Molly said. The program paired prisoners with a support team to enable them to successfully transition to life outside prison.
“Ideally, I would like to see one or two teams formed Sunday,” Molly said.
Other co-founders of the program are Holly Hinds, a nurse practitioner who specializes in nephrology, and Greg Hall, who in 2016 donated a kidney to a stranger.
More than 700,000 people are on dialysis in the United States, with only about 22,000 receiving a kidney transplant per year, according to the U.S. Renal Data System.
In all, there are about 80,000 people on the transplant list, with many people waiting five years or more for a kidney.
Kidney disease most often affects people with low socio-economic status and minorities. It is often the result of chronic diseases that have been neglected by people who are not getting optimal medical care, Stanifer said.
Of those on dialysis, 66 percent are Black, while the U.S. Census Bureau’s latest figures show that only about 13.4 percent of the population is Black.
While there are no national standards for transplant criteria, most will exclude a person if they smoke, if they are obese or if they have chronic conditions such as heart disease or cancer, Stanifer said.
Kidney Companions only aims to deal with the social barriers.
Karen Segal, a neighbor of the Stanifers, said she will be one of the first to sign up to volunteer in the program and she’s hopeful many others will also.
“We have so many people over the age of 55 who want to give back to the community and what a beautiful way to do that,” Segal said.
