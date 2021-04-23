TRAVERSE CITY — For two decades Kevin Rhodes would fly in from Massachusetts to conduct the Traverse Symphony Orchestra.
Now the trips to work will be a bit quicker.
Rhodes, who has conducted the TSO for the last 20 years, reaffirmed his commitment to orchestra and the TC community. His contract was extended 10 years this past Friday, also taking on new roles as Artistic Director and Principal Conductor.
The extension came as Rhodes and his wife moved to Traverse City amid the pandemic. Rhodes said the heavy travel he did before was actually quite common in the industry.
“The main thing is that I will have time to do things when I’m not actually doing the music,” Rhodes said, who previously held the title of Music Director. “Usually I would be in town for a week when we would do concerts and rehearsals and we would cram a whole lot of stuff in there.”
Rhodes said the long-term contract extension, which typically runs two to four years elsewhere in the industry, allows the orchestra to look at what projects will look like several years from now.
He said the TSO wanted a greater sense of security than what a shorter contract would offer.
“Now we have some projects that we’re already starting to talk about, maybe these are going to be four years away, and maybe five, maybe a little bit longer, but we can talk about them with the knowledge and the certainty that I will be here to do them,” Rhodes said.
As artistic director, Rhodes will have influence over areas that aren’t just music. Those include everything from how the mailers look to how the TSO greets guests as they walk in the theater.
“We are looking at collaborating with a lot of area art organizations in a lot of ways, and also expanding the type of concerts and the type of productions that we do,” Rhodes said. “There’s just a whole lot more to be done in those kinds of things that we’re talking about than just music, than F sharps and B flats.”
Rhodes also takes on the title of principal conductor, which acknowledges that he’s not the only conductor the audiences or orchestras might see. That allows the TSO to bring in guest conductors into the orchestra without worry going around about Rhodes’ future.
“I want to be able to bring guests conductors to the orchestra without anyone having to sense ‘Oh, Kevin doesn’t love us anymore,’” Rhodes said.
Kedrik Merwin, executive director of the TSO, said the message Rhodes’ commitment sends is that the orchestra is strong with plans for the future and moving forward.
Merwin said during the last 20 years Rhodes helped turn the TSO from a “community orchestra” to a “full-fledged, top-of-the-line professional orchestra.”
“Our players come from all over. We have many of the faculty from Interlochen Center For The Arts that are in the orchestra,” Merwin said. “This is a really high quality orchestra and that happened through the continuous building that Kevin has done in the last 20 years.”
On the heels of Rhodes commitment, this fall the orchestra will introduce two new types of performances. Its full orchestra is scheduled to make their return in January of 2022.
This fall will feature the Traverse Symphony Jazz Orchestra, a big band with with strings that will open the season Oct. 23 at the City Opera House.
Rhodes said audience members will hear a retro vibe to the music but feel like it is a mix between a Las Vegas lounge, a Hollywood studio orchestra, modern rock and pop back up groups and perhaps even folk. Over time, guests artists will be invited to perform with the group, which will be between 35 and 40 musicians in size.
The other series will be called the ‘Maestro Series,’ allowing pandemic-friendly performances before the first full orchestra performance.
In four performances, Rhodes will play the piano with one world-class guest musician for a solo recital. Among the four performers, two are soloists who have appeared with Rhodes and the TSO, and two will be making the TC debut as part of this series.
The first performance will feature Will Hagen on Nov. 13 at the restored Cathedral Barn in the Grand Traverse Commons.
“Our sponsored partner, Evola Music, is going to be bringing in a great piano for us to do these concerts with. We’ll have a cash bar and it’ll be a really nice sort of casual, but yet really great way to hear some super high-class music and artists,” Rhodes said.
In-person rehearsals for fall performances don’t typically happen until a day to two before the performance, and not year-round, so for now, Rhodes said the work at the TSO ahead of the fall will involve creating plans for the 2022-23 season.
Rhodes said the TSO is also working on a collaborative outdoor project for August with the Traverse City Dance Project and Parallel 45 that isn’t ready to be talked about yet.
“We have over the summer a whole bunch of outside concerts with small groups of people,” Merwin said. “We’re approaching this I think both cautiously, but with a real sense of optimism that people will be ready to come back. I think they’re starved for live music and we will be there to do it in a healthy and responsible way.”
