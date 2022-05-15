Years ago, my husband and I were at a party out of town when a new acquaintance asked,
“So what do you do in New York?”
My husband responded.
“Oh we go for long walks, go out to eat, go to museums, hang out at bars with friends.”
Both the acquaintance and I started laughing.
“He meant what we do for a living,” I said to my husband.
Even as I laughed, I felt a new appreciation for the man I married and the way he sees the world. A decade later, I think he answered the question the right way.
When I lived in New York, my loftier titles included managing director, board chair, and emcee. In a small box in storage, I have a collection of business cards with the titles which preceded those — analyst, senior advisor, vice president. The decision to leave New York was, in large part, a decision to leave behind titles like these and the pace of life which came with them.
Knowing northern Michigan’s reputation as a retirement haven, I suspect I am not alone in navigating a shift in identity after moving here.
After all, in New York, there was a confidence which came with a definitive answer to, “What do you do for a living?”
But answering this question when we first moved to Michigan provoked a certain amount of discomfort. I wasn’t alone in this. Early retirement message boards on the internet are filled with people wondering what they should say. The typical advice is to say you’re a consultant.
I think life is more interesting when people answer questions honestly, so I usually respond with some version of, “I retired early. I’m very lucky.”
It has surprised me that the majority of responses in turn are ones of curiosity or validation. Just yesterday, a stranger overheard me sharing my early retiree status with someone else. She looked up and said, “Wonderful! That’s when the fun really starts!”
She’s right. There’s been a great joy these past two years in having the space to explore new ways of experiencing and serving in the world.
Today, for example, I will go for a run, and if the lake stays calm, a stand up paddle. I’ll clear branches from the trail on my running route, and I’ll look for fish in the lake.
I’ll text a friend who is recovering from a bout with COVID-19 and I’ll text my siblings about a trip we have planned with our nieces and nephews.
I’ll email a couple in Sweden to plan for a house sit this summer, watching their two cats in Stockholm.
I’ll volunteer as a petition circulator at Bryant Park for a cause I care about, and then I’ll turn into a designated driver for in-laws enjoying a fun day at the Michigan Brewers Guild Beer Festival.
Tonight, my husband and I will watch the NBA playoffs together. At some point, I’ll empty the dishwasher.
I feel lucky that I married someone who understood from the beginning what matters, and I feel lucky that I got there too.
While I’m open to someday having a business card again, and a professional title to match, my truest titles are the ones which rarely appear in print.
Wife, sister, aunt, daughter, neighbor, in-law, friend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.