The other day I was out running a trail that I typically run at least twice a week at The Grand Traverse Commons.
For the last a year on this particular stretch I had been stepping over a large downed limb and then at some point the trail users had rerouted around the limb. So imagine my surprise when after all this time the limb had been cut up, moved to the side and the old trail was back in use. This is called trail magic.
Trail magic is all the collective good that is done for our trails. It is everything from picking up a piece of litter, leaving a walking stick by a sign trailhead, hanging a dropped mitten from a branch where someone may find it, to hauling a chainsaw into the woods to remove a fallen tree.
All of our area trails require maintenance. Whether you contribute to it or not, someone is out there doing it. After big storms there are always reports of downed trees and volunteer crews head out to the many trails in our area to remove whatever has been reported.
But the day-to-day magic and maintenance of our trails is really up to the trail users. I think of the trails I run as mine. I want to be a good steward of the trails so after a storm I will typically stop on my run to pick up sticks and branches. I do not want debris on my trail that could potentially trip or injure me or anyone else, so getting it out of the way seems the natural thing to do.
Sometimes I leave branches on busier trails as an experiment to see how many days I have to run over or around it before someone else will move it. By the third time I have to run over it, I move it out of the way. On less-used trails I removed debris right away because it will definitely still be there the next time I run through.
Occasionally, I come across a large downed tree or huge branches. I try to move as much as I can. I never thought the lever/fulcrum lesson in science class would be useful but it turns out it was. Despite my best efforts sometimes trees and branches are just too big or too heavy to move on my own and I have to rely on trail magic, in this case, someone with a chainsaw.
I have only seen someone with a chainsaw on the trails once in all my years of running and skiing. They are elusive but the evidence of them is there in the sawdust and cleared trails.
The magic on the trails at The Grand Traverse Commons has been strong this week. It started with the one downed limb and since then, three more trees have been cleared from the trails, several pieces of litter have disappeared, and someone tucked a low leafy branch back so you do not have to duck anymore to go under it.
Trail magic always makes me ridiculously happy. Maybe it is because it is nice to know that other people care about the trails as much as I do.
