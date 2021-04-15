Maintaining motivation can be hard. I think this past year has been a long and excruciating example of that in every aspect of our lives. Work, school, diet, exercise, cooking, cleaning, socializing and social distancing — it has all been work to continue to be motivated to do these things.
I think at one time or another just about everyone has reached a breaking point of some kind. For me it was exercise. February and March were hard. Yes I was cross-country skiing, but because of COVID I did not feel comfortable coaching as I usually do, and I really missed it. In addition, it left more time on my hands than I typically have in January and February.
On top of that the North American Vasa was canceled. Not only do I train to race but do volunteer coordinating for the race. Both of which again left more time on my hands when that was the last thing I needed. It started to get hard to motivate myself to ski. I looked for excuses for a day off or even a couple days off.
Then March came and ski season was over quickly. Good, I thought — warmer weather will do the trick and snap me out of my funk. No such luck. An injury that I thought had gotten better with time off from running was not actually better — it just didn’t hurt when I skied.
Finding the motivation to go do something that is going to hurt for an hour is not easy. For me, exercise is part of my schedule every day. When I’m feeling unmotivated at first I try to ignore it and do it anyway. If I continue to put it off then I remind myself how I will feel if I don’t exercise — bad — and how I will feel if I do — better.
The funny thing to me about my lack of motivation was that while I was dreading my workouts, my son who goes to college in Boulder Colorado and had taken the last couple of years off from a fitness routine, started exercising all the time.
He was skiing almost every day; when he could not ski he was hiking. On top of that he added weight lifting. A week ago he told me he started running every day, too.
I am of course happy that he is exercising but was surprised when it first started. When I asked him about what motivated such a change, he said COVID.
All his classes are online and he realized with none of the usual college things to do, if he did not leave his apartment to exercise there were too many days that he would not leave his apartment at all. What started as an excuse to get out seems to have become a new part of his routine.
Hopefully his motivation and healthy lifestyle will stick around long after the pandemic ends.
