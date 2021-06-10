No one likes that stomach-dropping feeling of being lost. Yet every year when I head out on to the mountain bike trails at the Vasa Single Track I have a little nagging feeling of lost, like I am learning the trails all over.
The VST less so because it is marked, although changing the course direction every year takes some mental adjustment the first few rides.
More specifically I am talking about the unmarked trail. A couple girlfriends and I like to do a combination of VST, Vasa Pathway, two tracks and some unmarked single track. By the end of last fall we had some rides we did regularly and enjoyed but it took some work to get there.
See, while we like to ride together, we also frequently ride with other people. People who actually know the trails. This makes it fun because you are able to go on different rides and trails but you are also following with no fear of getting lost and maybe not paying that much attention to where you are going or how you got there.
This is where the trouble begins. The next time we get together we want to take these new routes we have been on but we are not exactly sure where they are.
Someone thinks this turn looks familiar or right and they are pretty sure where is comes out but … and that’s how you end up lost in the woods. Well, not completely lost, I always tell myself — after all, we are on a trail and it does go somewhere.
I have some trails I run infrequently and I never feel completely lost, more like I just don’t know exactly where I am and I am feeling my way through the trails. When running I always figure I can only run so far so that limits how truly lost I can get.
Biking, you can cover more ground. Include the maze of single track with seasonal roads and two tracks it could be some time before you make it back to the parking lot, thus the fear of getting lost.
We have had people tell us follow sun, see which way the planes are landing. What if it is cloudy? What if there are no planes? The best advice I have received is, think of the trails as being in a big box. Listen for the cars and you will know which road you are near.
For me that was the biggest help. It also helped me change my mindset. I am not lost, I just do not know exactly where I am. At some point something is bound to look familiar and put me at ease.
Last summer on one of those days when we were not lost but not quite sure we going the right direction we came upon a map. Fantastic, we thought. Turns out a map without a “you are here” star or arrow is not very helpful.
I realize there is another solution. We could take our phones, use Strava or some other form of technology. But to me that defeats the purpose of being out in the woods. If I am riding I want to be riding, not stopping every five minutes to check a map. I just want to know the way.
