It was 7 a.m. on a Thursday. I’d just gotten up and and went to the front window.
I wanted to see if there was a hearse in my neighbor’s driveway.
While there wasn’t, a minivan was backed up to the garage. Even when you know it’s coming, it knocks the wind out of you.
I first met her and her husband a few years ago when we bought the lot next door. It was a one-lane, dead-end street with about seven houses on a small no-wake lake. They had lived there for several decades. She handled the snowplow money, knew everyone and was the one to ask if you wanted to know anything.
We were living downstate as the house was going up and for months post construction. My husband retired here a year ago January and I began a weekly commute to my job in metro Detroit. Then came COVID. My office went remote. I came to Traverse City and have been here since.
After that, we got to know our next-door neighbors better. She’d had cancer before we knew her, but had been fine for a long time.
Then it came back.
She fought it, hard. Meanwhile, between physical distancing, my full-time job and winter, we didn’t see each other often. But we’d talk occasionally, and I’d take food over sometimes. We threw pandemic caution to the wind once and she came for lunch.
The other neighbors rallied around them — some new like us, a good friend across the street and a couple they’ve been close to for 15 years.
Four weeks ago, she and I made a date to sit and talk at her picnic table late on a Saturday. She was considering chemo, which she’d avoided because she had it before and hated it.
She had a lot on her mind. She was mad this was happening, now, especially “when we have such good neighbors,” she said. It started to rain. We parted.
Three days later, she took a turn for the worse. There was no chemo. Hospice came. Family arrived. Her 15-year friend/neighbor spent hours at her bedside, for days.
I went over a few times to drop off food, and later, to help write her obituary.
But as a relative newcomer, didn’t feel I should stay or visit at the end. I’d text or call her husband or touch base with other neighbors. And I began to check their driveway.
When I saw the van that last morning, I went out and stood at the edge of our yards as it pulled away — paying silent homage as she left the home and lake she loved for the last time.
When someone isn’t part of your daily existence, it’s easy to picture that they’re still here. But I can see the picnic table where we sat and talked just a few weeks ago from our deck. It reminds me that she’s not — that our neighborhood has lost its guardian.
Now the rest of us must carry the torch.
