Sometimes we just need to take a moment and be reminded, as my dad always used to tell us, to “Remember who you are.”
In spite of the division and vitriol we’ve seen around us, I believe most of us are fundamentally kind and caring people when it comes right down to it. I always think that the person who might vehemently disagree with me politically would also lift a hand to help in a second if they came upon me in trouble, and vice versa.
And I’ve been on the receiving end of unexpected little kindnesses more than once lately.
We have a little business, and a very kind woman who has become a regular came in with a mischievous grin and tote bag the other day. We’d talked on her last visit about a recipe she’d made that sounded great, especially because of the gourmet sauce that went on it. Now here she was with the specialty ingredients and recipe for us to try at home. It was so thoughtful.
We cooked it the next evening. All I could think of besides realizing we’d just eaten the best dish with the most superb sauce we may have ever had was that our house smelled exactly like the old Windows restaurant (or like any fine restaurant, I suppose). What a nice and unexpected surprise.
Twice in recent months, I’ve been at the drive-through at McDonald’s only to get up to the window and be told that my order was paid by the person in front of me. Each time, I was taken aback, not regrouping quick enough to do what I should have, which was to pay for the person behind me. Next time I will.
Then there is a gas station I stop at frequently in the morning.
At first, the man who is on duty that shift seemed nice, but not very talkative.
Out of nowhere one day, he paused as I was about to leave, and said, “You know you’re one of my favorite customers, right? I can just tell you are genuine.”
Of course I had no idea. I’d only been going in there a few weeks at that point. I left blinking back tears. As time has gone by, we have come to talk and joke a lot more.
As all of us go about our daily lives, stressed, busy, putting one foot in front of the other, doing our best but also going a little bit on autopilot.
It can be jarring when someone makes that extra effort to say or do something genuinely kind — a compliment, a word of encouragement or some simple expression of empathy.
It makes me want to be sure and spread a little kindness myself. A thoughtful word here or an unexpected gesture there can make all the difference in ways that we can’t even know.
Each of us has it in us to practice kindness every day, all year long. It beats anger and division.
I believe it really is who we are — or can strive to be.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.