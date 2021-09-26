For a few months, I knew I’d be leaving my full-time job. I gave my boss plenty of notice so he would have time to find a replacement.
I’ve choked on the idea of calling it “retirement” — and am not. I don’t want to retire. I just want more flexibility. As it happens, my husband and I are starting a new small business that we’re trying to figure out how to manage in a way that maintains the flexibility factor.
Now, the place I worked for the past eight-plus years hires a lot of young adults. They tend to be fresh out of college, some of them former interns for our company.
And so it was in my moving-on frame of mind that I was struck by the young women who were just starting their full-time careers in the office as I was getting ready to exit mine. That prompted a trip down memory lane, from my first full-time job at a newspaper, to PR positions, to stepping back to have children and freelance, to easing back into the workforce again starting out part-time at the Record-Eagle around 1990 and eventually becoming full-time, to leaving to start a restaurant in 2008, then selling the restaurant and going to work for a newspaper group in Kalamazoo, getting laid off, working for a magazine publisher, coming back to the Record-Eagle for a bit and then landing in metro Detroit in the job I just left.
I can recall a period in my early 50s when I felt a little bit on the hamster wheel as I repeated the same ritual: driving to work, climbing the same stairs to the same office, getting my job done, then driving home, day after day.
It wasn’t that I didn’t like the work. I always did, and felt lucky to be in a profession where I could use the skills that came naturally to me.
But seeing the young women around the office those last few months, with so many possibilities ahead of them, made me think about just starting out again. I remembered what it was like to not know how everything would turn out. Now I do — at least, to this point.
One young woman in particular reminded me of myself as I was then, in looks and demeanor. In my getting ready to move on state of mind, I would see her around the office and flash back to myself at that age — just finding my way, telling my very first newspaper employer there was no way he should reimburse me for mileage when he was going to pay me a whopping $12,000 a year. Naïve and eager. I wanted to tell her I saw me in her, but didn’t want to seem weird, or for her to feel prematurely old, so didn’t.
The thing is, I’m OK with all of it. I’m moving on to something new. So are they. And someday they will be me — thoughtful in their last days of full-time work, and excited about what’s coming next.
