Not long ago, I was awakened by something going bump in the night elsewhere in the house.
When that happens, I wish we had a cat. Because when you have cats, things do go bump in the night as they jump onto counters or knock stuff off shelves or whatever else they do while you are sleeping. You shrug it off.
But that is the only time I pine for a cat anymore.
We have been lifelong cat owners — usually two at a time, rarely a lag between. I have loved every one of them.
When I had to rent apartments after leaving for jobs downstate over the past 13 years or so, my options were more limited and expensive because of the cats. I would have never dreamed of not keeping them, though. To me, you get a pet, and you’re committed for its lifetime.
We failed at this once, after getting a dog when our children were around 10 and 7. I’d resisted for years, saying we weren’t home enough, a dog wouldn’t get enough attention and I would be the one most of its care would fall on. I didn’t want any of that.
I finally gave in. It turned out that we weren’t home enough, he didn’t get enough attention and I was the one most of his care fell to.
After one year, while I loved him — maybe because I loved him — I was ready to find him a new home. After another year, we did — a very wonderful home with young retirees who had time to walk him all day long.
And while he came with impeccable lineage, he ended up dying at age 6, which somehow made me feel better that we didn’t have to go through that in the end. But sending him away was hideous — one of those dark, sad, failure memories I’ve never shaken.
Now in our 60s, we have been cat-less for over a year. I’m more than fine with it. Why?
I do not leap out of bed in the middle of the night in response to hearing from somewhere the sound of a cat revving up to vomit, hoping to catch it before it hits the white carpet.
I do not step in said vomit in my bare feet in the dark when I have missed hearing the prelude.
There is no dealing with cat litter and when cats miss the mark in the box or simply opt out of using it altogether.
We can leave for a week or two and not have to worry about cat care in our absence.
And we will never again have to suffer through losing another animal that we love. The last one was heartbreaking — actually, they all are.
I still love cats. Ditto some dogs — my kids’ especially. I believe pets enrich the fabric of a home.
Still, it’s OK not having any ourselves. I just have to figure out another way to rationalize unexplainable night noises. Or get earplugs.
