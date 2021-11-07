I’m mad as heck and not going to take it anymore.
Actually, I will — I have no choice. This is bigger than me.
But I’m a bath person. And it seems the whole world favors showers.
Here’s what it is like for a bath person. You go into a hotel after a full day on the road looking forward to a long, hot soak in the tub.
Oh, wait. There is no tub. Most of them are going to showers. You call the front desk and ask if they have any rooms that do have tubs. No, they do not. They’ve replaced them all.
Or maybe there is a tub. But there is no visible way to stop the water. Or there is, but it isn’t working so the water is leaking. I have taken more than one hotel bath unnaturally contorted with my foot over a washcloth wedged in the drain that is still leaking the whole time anyway.
It’s bath person discrimination. Why don’t we matter? I bet they wouldn’t just shrug it off if the shower wasn’t working. And a bath doesn’t work without a stopper.
Now, why do I hate showers? Let me count the ways.
In nearly every shower scenario I’ve experienced, you have to get wet and cold before you can get wet and warm.
Temperatures often fluctuate during the course of the shower, and not in a good way.
I don’t wash my hair every day, yet it still gets wet because of having to reach down and pick up the soap and/or razor and/or washcloth, which fall on the floor again and again.
Yes, I know about shower caps. That’s a lot of fuss when a bath would do much better.
Anyway, the steam makes my hair get fuzzy, shower cap or not.
Showers are awful to clean. When I do ours, I get wet. Every time. Because you have to run the water while scrubbing to get the cleaning stuff off.
As for a bath, where to begin? It’s soothing. Comforting. I know what I’m going to get. The temperature stays steady. The soap remains where it’s supposed to. My hair doesn’t get wet.
I get in, lean back, sink to my shoulders, close my eyes, and just lie there thinking — or not. When my feet are freezing, it warms them.
Before I get out, I guess I do what is my version of prayers for the day. I wish for good things for my family, think about specific people I know who are having a hard time right now and concentrate on sending good energy their way and take a moment to feel gratitude for all that is good.
I can’t imagine getting that same kind of serenity in the chaotic scene of a shower with the water pounding and inanimate objects flying every which way.
Just writing this, I felt much more soothed during the what’s good about baths part.
In fact, a long, hot bath sounds very good right now.
