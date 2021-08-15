It felt so good to stop wearing masks for a while there.
Last year, when we all embarked on what we thought would be a two- or three-week pause that turned into a 16-month interruption of life as we know it, the notion of a mask was so foreign. I thought it would be embarrassing to go out in public wearing one.
That changed pretty quickly.
Still, when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said – prior to the recent proliferation of the delta variant across the country — that fully vaccinated people didn’t need to wear masks for indoor gatherings anymore, mine came off and stayed off.
Then the numbers of transmissions in other parts of the country where vaccinations were low started climbing. Still, it wasn’t happening here. Again, no mask for me.
A few weeks ago, health authorities started releasing data on Michigan counties where the delta variant was gaining momentum — Kalkaska among them — and recommended masking in public indoors in those places. My parents live there, and my dad still works going in and out of stores all over creation, so I wanted to be sure they knew.
As I write this on Aug. 9, Leelanau, Grand Traverse and Antrim counties have also been recently elevated to “substantial” transmission. That’s one level down from the top, falling under the CDC’s most recent guidance that fully vaccinated people should wear masks in public indoor settings when the level is “substantial” or higher. For that reason, I am pretty much wearing a mask indoors in public again.
It’s not that I’m worried about getting COVID-19 myself; on the off chance a vaccinated person could get a breakthrough infection, the symptoms would likely be mild. I’m doing it because there’s a possibility I could somehow contract it and unknowingly infect someone else.
Because we who are vaccinated can be carriers and not even realize it. I’m especially concerned about my granddaughters. I’d like to embroider a message on my mask: “I’m doing this for my grandchildren.” And I am — for them and other kids, because they still can’t get vaccinated.
While it seems incidences of COVID in children are low, some are getting it. Some become really sick. Some are dying.
We can only hope that by this time next month or the one after that, vaccines for children will be available. We can only hope that others who are eligible for the vaccine, but have held off getting it for no sound reason, will see the climbing numbers and get the jab, at last — to protect themselves and those around them.
I’m old enough to remember the polio vaccine and the pictures of children in iron lungs. I was vaccinated as a child, as were my children — it’s what we as a society have done for the sake of public health.
It was never political. And neither is wearing a mask when necessary. It’s about the greater good, not just ourselves.
Meanwhile, bring on that children’s vaccine. I can’t wait.
