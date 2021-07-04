We were on a long car ride two weeks ago. I opened Facebook to pass some time.
There was a post by a former schoolmate of my son’s. I drove them to the Farewell Freshman dance in ninth grade.
I liked her from the beginning. There was one moment in high school when I intercepted a message inviting him to a party at her house. He didn’t know I’d seen it. Her parents were going out of town. They had all just started driving. I was terrified someone would get drunk and have an accident. Through an intermediary, I leaked the plan to her parents. They stayed home.
After the kids grew up, she became a Facebook friend. Months after my cat died about 10 years ago, she posted that she had a pair of adult cats looking for a home. She was managing an apartment complex in Grand Rapids. A die-hard cat lover, she ran pet adoption fairs out of her office on weekends. These two cats, around 5 years old, were actually living at the office while they awaited placement. They had to be adopted together.
So I went down to meet them. They came back with me. I’d send her pictures over the years. She was happy to receive them, to see that they were doing well.
Both are gone now. One died a couple years ago, the other last fall. I let her know in each case. She cried, still caring.
Meanwhile, I’ve watched her via social media blossom into a good, decent adult, a happy wife and wonderful and engaged mother. This all in spite of enduring the tragic loss of her brother at one point.
And now, at 37, here she was posting that she has breast cancer. There is no family history. It came out of the blue — at an appointment to get a cyst removed that went “horribly wrong.”
This time, I cried. I was so mad that this should come along and upend her life, now.
For many years, I’ve written an annual package of articles for the Record-Eagle that get published in conjunction with breast cancer month. I’ve interviewed dozens of survivors. Those who come through breast cancer, sometimes more than once, far outnumber those who don’t.
The odds are in her favor. She’s also positive, loving, funny and has a great support system. I know she will leave no stone unturned in her quest to get through this.
But honestly, I’m still really, really angry. It’s not fair. It’s never fair, but especially when it happens to younger women with children. She mentions her little girl —the older child — being “extra superglued” to her now, and her son giving “excellent hugs.”
“We are choosing to tell them the news in chapters and not novels,” she wrote on Facebook.
I’m setting my sights on the future post when she announces that she is closing the book on this particular chapter — breast cancer in the rearview mirror, healthy life ahead.
