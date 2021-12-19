So I was running around Monday, my day off, trying to get a lot of holiday stuff done.
I went into one department store to pick up a few gifts only to encounter a very long line to check out. Trudging to the end, I resigned myself to the dreaded wait and slow shuffle forward.
It wasn’t long before an elderly man got in line directly behind me. He had a woman’s top and pants on two hangers in his hand. And he struck up a conversation.
The clothes were for his wife, he told me, who is in a care facility nearby. She broke her hip in September and while she’s healed physically, she needs rehab now to become more stable. He’d like for her to get out of there, but doesn’t want it to be premature and cause a re-injury. She probably won’t be home in time for Christmas.
She also has dementia. But, he said with a gleam in his eye, she still knows his name when he comes to see her.
Yet he said, he can’t watch one of his favorite movies, “The Notebook,” anymore. It hits too close to home.
He talked about how they’ve been married 56½ years. He’s 80. She’s still, in his eyes, the prettiest girl in the room.
They have three grown kids, but none of them live nearby. One will be coming home for Christmas. Another who had planned to be here can’t because she has a teen in crisis. When he and his daughter video-chatted to discuss this, she was in tears, disappointed not to be coming at this critical period for her mom and dad, and concerned about disappointing him. He told her not to worry, that all he cares about is that his grandchild will be OK. She told him, “Thanks for making this so easy.”
He said that some days are difficult right now. He sees his wife slipping away on a cognitive level and it’s hard to handle — especially when he recalls how she was CEO of their family, keeping everything together, managing their home for so many years.
Not long ago, he said, he found solace when his son told him about some words he lives by: Wake up with an attitude of gratitude.
He said hearing that made him cry and he choked up as he recounted it. So did I. I was thankful that the mask I was wearing covered half my face, and dabbed at my eyes.
But that attitude of gratitude? That’s what he does, he said. Every day. He wakes up and feels thankful for what he and his wife have had together, that she’s still here, that she recognizes him for now, that he still has her.
Eventually, we got to the front of the line and it was my turn to check out. He thanked me for listening. I told him I wished him nothing but the best, and that I hoped his wife gets to come home soon.
After, I thought, there but for the grace of God go any of us. You never know how things will turn out. So much is out of our hands.
I also thought about how that long line I’d dreaded turned out to be the best thing that could have happened. If not for that, I wouldn’t have had a chance to meet him.
And that was a gift in itself.
