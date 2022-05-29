He’s in his 80s. We’ll call him Joe, which isn’t his real name.
His wife died last year and she always took care of the bills, though he’s gotten better at doing them himself. He’d also been really sick with a bronchial infection when he got an email in late April telling him his extra-special antivirus program with enhanced identity theft and other protection had accepted an order for an upgrade from him — it had their logo and everything. If he hadn’t placed that order, the email directed him to call the number listed. Joe hadn’t placed that order. He dialed the number.
Robert Smith (the actual name he used) answered and told Joe that he’d send him a form via email to fill out a request for the refund. On the form, Joe included his bank account number so they could deposit the refund directly to him.
Just in passing after Joe pressed send, he noticed that the form said something about $30,000. Shortly after, Smith called and said he had made a terrible mistake, that he had mistakenly refunded $30,000 into Joe’s bank account and could lose his job if he didn’t get it back right away.
Now, Joe had $60,000 in his combined checking and savings accounts. Smith somehow had a document that showed Joe how his bank statement reflected a balance that was $30,000 higher now.
Joe decided to go directly to his bank and arrange for a $30,000 wire transfer to a bank account that Smith provided, so he could get that money right back to Smith. Smith told him not to say anything to the bank about what was going on, or they’d likely freeze his account, as well as Smith’s company account.
After he wired the money, Joe contacted Smith to see if the transfer was completed. Smith said it wasn’t, and showed Joe a statement that indicated the transfer had not gone through. Even though Joe contacted his bank, which said in fact the transfer had been completed, he believed it hadn’t.
So he went back to the bank to try and send it again. They refused. He went to a branch, and was also told they couldn’t release that much money.
Now Smith helped instruct Joe to send the money in Bitcoin instead. So he went to several branches and drew out multiple smaller amounts that totaled up to about $30,000. Next, with Smith guiding him on the phone, he went to a machine in Traverse City where he could buy and send Bitcoin. He was determined to get the money back to Smith. He just wanted what he believed was $30,000 that didn’t belong to him out of his account.
“Even when I was getting those damn Bitcoins a guy came up and said, ‘You’re not getting caught in a scam, are you?” Joe says. “I didn’t think I was.”
Until later, that is, when he checked his actual bank statement himself, online — not a doctored one provided by Smith. Both his checking and savings were empty — more than $60,000, gone.
The bank was already on alert and sent a sheriff’s deputy to check on him. They froze his accounts, and he filed a police report. He did end up getting $1,000 in Bitcoin back that the criminals hadn’t cashed in yet. But that’s all, and he’s not expecting more to come back his way.
“The bank, the sheriff’s department, all my friends — they told me not to get my hopes up,” Joe says. “I was really upset for about a good week and then I said, life goes on. I’ve got plenty of income.
“It’s just very disappointing. I’m more disappointed in myself.”
